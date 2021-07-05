You can now enjoy paddling the Ohio River or a location of your choice with a kayak rental or purchase from Schack’s Yaks, on Front Street in New Richmond.

Owned and operated by Christopher Schack and Amanda Cottrell, Schack’s Yaks sells kayaks, kayak accessories, as well as fishing equipment, including live and artificial bait. Tours include transportation to Moscow or Neville to paddle downstream back to New Richmond or can be booked to a location of your choice.

“Bring Back the Yak” is a 24 hour rental program. Multiple day rentals are available. All rentals include a life jacket and paddle. Renters must be 18 or older, sign a waiver, and pay by credit card. Christopher Schack, owner, is an active firefighter and paramedic, trained in water rescue, and maintains a water rescue boat.

For a fun day on the water, visit Schack’s Yaks, located at 400 Front Street, New Richmond, Ohio 45103 or call 859-888-0564.