Shoemaker’s WWII grave marker replaced after being stolen in 2008

Submitted by the Shoemaker family.

After being stolen in 2008, the marker on the grave of World War II veteran Stevie Shoemaker has been replaced, thanks to the Clermont County Veterans’ Service Commission. Pictured above, Jennifer Shoemaker, of Williamsburg, is shown replacing the marker on her grandfather’s grave at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Clermont County on June 14, 2021. The Clermont County Veterans’ Service Commission in Batavia made it possible to replace the orginal marker that was stolen.

“We are grateful for their help in restoring honor and dignity to his gravesite,” the family said.