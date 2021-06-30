Glen Este’s Branson named Oak Hills wrestling coach

Two years after a disappointing end to his collegiate wrestling career, Glen Este’s Gage Branson has continued his work on the mat, shifting from an athlete to a coach.

After spending the 2020-2021 season as an assistant, Branson was named the head coach at Oak Hills High School, pending board approval. He’s eager for an opportunity to share what the sport he loves has taught him over the years.

“It feels good,” Branson said. “This is a big opportunity for me, I’m excited for what the future is going to hold.”

Branson capped off his career at Glen Este with a pair of state tournament appearances. He signed with Bellarmine University, where he spent four seasons on the wrestling team. In his senior year, Branson finished fifth in the NCAA Super Regional, missing out on a chance to wrestle for a championship.

“You always want to do more and do better,” Branson said “I was in and out of the rankings my junior and senior year. It didn’t necessarily end how I would have liked, not reaching the pinnacle of being a national champ, but it was a good career. I had a lot of fun doing it, and I got to get my degree and now I’m into the career that I want.”

Getting that degree is something that has allowed Branson to pursue coaching, something he has been interested in for quite some time.

“I’ve wrestled my whole life,” Branson said. “I always knew coaching was something I wanted to do down the road. When I was growing up, I didn’t really think about the coaches’ aspect of things. Getting into college, you learn what you like and what you don’t, what you would have done differently. It was a learning experience. Seeing it firsthand and thinking, ‘Maybe I would have tried it different,’ it was a cool experience to see the coaching side.”

Branson also hopes to instill the same lessons he learned from the sport into the athletes at Oak Hills.

“You learn that you can do everything right, you can train, you can do everything your coach tells you, you can eat the right way, eat the right food and you still don’t reach your goal,” Branson said. “It’s one of those things where you don’t know why, it doesn’t have a reason. You just have to take it on the chin and swallow it, and that builds character.”

Wrestling also helps you take responsibility for your actions, according to Branson.

“You’re by yourself,” Branson said. “You have nobody to blame but yourself. It teaches you how to earn what you’ve done, good or bad. It teaches you so much outside of the sport. I wasn’t the most decorated academically, but I knew through wrestling I didn’t have a choice. You have to do what you have to do, that’s how it is.”

There are more lessons to be learned than the ones on the mat. Wrestling helps build relationships that, in Branson’s case, have lasted a lifetime thus far.

“I think wrestling’s the greatest sport,” Branson said. “The lessons you learn, the friendships. Some of my best friends were my high school teammates and my college teammates. Those are the guys you go through so much with together, cutting weight, everything that goes with wrestling.”

Branson was scheduled to meet with Oak Hills’ wrestlers on Thursday, July 1. He plans on ramping up the offseason workouts shortly after.

“I’m excited to meet them and hopefully they’re excited to meet me,” Branson said. “Once July hits we’re going to start getting the ball rolling, start training and working out.”