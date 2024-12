Attention all veterans. There will be a Veterans Meet and Greet on Saturday, June 26th from 9:00 A.M. until 2 PM at the Harvest Market, 308 Main Street, Milford. All branches of service, all eras welcome. Do you have questions about your veteran’s benefits, obtaining copies of your service records, local veterans’ events? Stop by and see us. Sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America Clermont County Chapter 649.