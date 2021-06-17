Michael Edward Tarter, 64 years old of Felicity, Ohio passed away on June 12, 2021. He is survived by his Wife: Christina Tarter. 6 Children: Cheyenna, Aurora, Donovan, Lukas, Joseph and Sarah. 4 Grandchildren: Dusty, Grace, Talitha and Kyna. Parents: Lillan and the late Frank Tarter. 3 Brothers: Ken Tarter, Dan Tarter and Tim Tarter. 3 Sisters: Anita Hopper, Theta Tarter and the late Teresa Tarter. Numerous, Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends.

Member of the First Baptist Church of Felicity, Southern Baptist Relief Team, NRA and the International Amateur Radio Club. Funeral Services will be at the First Baptist Church of Felicity, 212 Prather Rd., Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, also at the Church. Arrangements by the Charles H McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union Street, Felicity, Ohio, 45120. Burial will be at the Mt Zion Cemetery, New Richmond, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cincinnati, East.