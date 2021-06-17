Letter to the Editor: Josh Mandel: Ohio voters see through you

Josh Mandel has recently emerged as, once again, a political hopeful for Rob Portman’s senate seat. He claims that his priorities have changed and is now painting himself as “ the anti-establishment candidate.” However, Josh has been running for office for the better part of a decade. He has run statewide five times in the past twelve years – what is more establishment than that?

Worse, Josh morphs his identity to fit the political winds. The character Ohio voters get the joy of seeing this time? A phony politician pushing a false record of MAGA-loyalty. Josh Mandel was nowhere to be found over the past 3+ years. He sat on the sidelines during President Trump’s first impeachment, he sat on the sidelines when the media was spreading lies about President Trump, he sat on the sidelines when President Trump passed the USMCA (likely because he was vocally pro-NAFTA in his first Senate bid), and he only re-emerged when he saw another opportunity to run for office. It is laughable that he is claiming he is President Trump’s most loyal supporter in Ohio when he was nowhere to be found when President Trump needed him most.

Josh, Ohio voters see through you. They have seen though you and your lies for the past decade. Ohio deserves better than a perennial candidate that only wants political power. Ohio deserves better than someone who doesn’t fight for our rights, our families, and our jobs. Ohio truly deserves more than Josh Mandel.

Siera Joehnk

Batavia