Edward “Eddie” Leroy Hornsby Jr. of Goshen, OH.

Passed away on June 8, 2021 at the age of 53. Born on April 12, 1968 in Mariemont, OH. Beloved husband of 21 years to Larissa Lynn (nee Hilbert) Hornsby. Loving son of Edward L. Hornsby Sr. and the late Sharon Lynne (nee Wallace) Hornsby. Caring brother of Sandy (John) Taske, Dawn (Dave) Isenhower and Frank (Jessica) Hornsby. Dear grandson of Edith Hornsby. Devoted uncle of Grace, Austin, Jackson, Mariah, Frankie, Ruthie, Jonathan, Lindsey, Emily, Camden, Brodie, Kimberly, Benny, Wyatt, Charlie and Colbie. Son-in-law of Larry and Sharon Hilbert. Brother-in-law of Christy (Jeff) Meeker, Jody (David), Elizabeth (Phil) Riggleman and Joseph (Leah) Hilbert. Also survived by aunts, uncles and many dear friends. Eddie taught high school science for many years and has numerous students that he touched.

Friends were received from 11 AM to 1 PM on Monday, June 14 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services began at 1 PM. Interment, Myers Cemetery, Goshen TWP, OH. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.