Miami Township Legal Notice: 2022 Preliminary Tax Budget Hearing Rescheduled

MIAMI TOWNSHIP

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

2022 PRELIMINARY TAX BUDGET HEARING

RESCHEDULED

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Miami Township Board of Trustees has rescheduled its public hearing from June 15, 2021 to Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Miami Township Civic Center, 6101 Meijer Drive, Milford, Ohio 45150. The purpose of the meeting is to review and discuss the 2022 Township Preliminary Tax Budget and any other business that may come before the Board.

Eric C. Ferry, Fiscal Officer

(06-11-21)

Clermont Sun (6/15 Date Published One Time Only 06-03-21 Edition)

Clermont Sun (Rescheduled Date Published Online 6-11-21)