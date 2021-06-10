Wentzel finishes NR career at state meet

The path to the OHSAA state track and field championships is a rough, winding road in any event.

The path to the OHSAA state track and field championships in a sport you just started two months ago takes that difficulty to a whole other level.

New Richmond High School senior Hannah Wentzel took her high jump talent to the Division II state track and field tournament last weekend, competing with 15 other jumpers from around the state at Westerville North High School.

Although she was unable to clear the five-foot mark in her three attempts, simply qualifying for the state championships is a noteworthy feat on its own.

Up until this season, Wentzel was a runner for the Lady Lions. She was the 2019 Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division champion in the 200-meter run and this year she took third place in that event, the 400-meter dash and the 100-meter dash.

Back in March, she decided to try her hand at a different event: The high jump.

“One of my friends jump, and I decided last minute to do it with her,” Wentzel said. “I was like, ‘Let me just go over the bar and see what happens.’ I went over [4 feet, 10 inches] on my second day.”

That caught the eye of New Richmond’s high jump coach, Jason Armbruster. He in turn contacted New Richmond head coach Doug Smiddy about Wentzel.

“Jason called me over and said ‘This girl with no form is getting [4 feet, 8 inches], [4 feet, 10 inches],’ Smiddy said. “‘How badly do you need her for your sprints?’”

Eventually, Smiddy came to the conclusion that, for the good of the team, Wentzel needed to continue high jumping.

“We watched her evolve,” Smiddy said. “She started in meets jumping and she won and she won. I finally went up to her and said ‘For our team’s sake, your bread and butter is the high jump. If you can jump 4 feet, 8 inches or 5 feet you’re going to place in every meet and you may have a chance to go to state.”

Wentzel advanced to state by winning the regional championship, clearing 5 feet on her second attempt to do so. She said she gets nervous as she makes her approach to jump.

“It’s just nerves,” Wentzel said. “I’m like, is this going to be a good one or not?”

In qualifying for state, Wentzel became the first New Richmond high jumper to advance to that level of competition since Hannah Hall competed in the state tournament as a senior in 2014.

“It was nerve-wracking,” Wentzel said. “It’s pretty awesome after two months of jumping.”

Wrapping up her high school career with a trip to the state tournament is just the latest in a long line of accomplishments for Wentzel that isn’t limited to athletics.

“She’s an awesome kid,” Smiddy said. “She got the academic all-Ohio award, I think her GPA was like a 3.8. She’s done everything and she’s excelled in everything. I’ve loved having her for four years.”

In junior high, Wentzel and New Richmond pole vaulter Alyssa Weitzel traded off the school’s pole vault record. Wentzel didn’t compete in the pole vault in high school, but Smiddy believes she could have. He also praised her for her leadership role on the New Richmond team.

“She’s the epitome of an all-around girl,” Smiddy said. “She played soccer in the fall, she used to play basketball but gave that up to focus on track. She starts with us every January weightlifting. We’d get 10-20 girls out for offseason workouts and she’d be the one leading them.”

Wentzel plans to attend Northern Kentucky University where she will major in photography.

“My freshman year I got a camera and it just took off,” Wentzel said. “I started an informal business my junior year of high school.”

She is not yet sure if she will compete collegiately, but a trip to state is quite the way to cap off the high school career for a high jumper that had only started high jumping eight weeks prior.

“It feels really good,” Wentzel said. “It’s a good way to end.”