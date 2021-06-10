Shane Knisley: June update from Clermont Hospital

As the President of Mercy Health – Clermont Hospital, I take pride in ensuring our community has access to great quality, advanced and conveniently accessible care.

I thank The Clermont Sun for giving me this opportunity to keep you up to date on new and expanded services at Clermont Hospital

On May 14, I was proud to join a team of doctors and their staff as we cut the ribbon on the latest development at Clermont Hospital, a new outpatient office. Located at 2055 Hospital Drive, Suite 310, the new office adds comprehensive ear, nose and throat (ENT) care and audiology services for adults and pediatric patients right on Clermont Hospital’s campus.

We have four experienced providers at this location:

Dr. Naushad Khakoo, Otolaryngology

Dr. Laura Miller, Otolaryngology

Dr. Kyle Mitts, Otolaryngology

Dr. Kirsten Mosko, Audiology

They care for children and adults and treat conditions of the nose, sinuses, ears, neck and throat. They offer surgical procedures and services including allergy testing and immunotherapy (injection and sublingual), hearing aids and speech therapy.

Some of the conditions for which you may wish to consider seeing an ENT specialist include allergies, recurring sinus and strep infections, tonsillitis and tonsil stones. Some of these conditions – particularly those related to allergies and sinuses — could be masking issues that need specialized attention to resolve and ultimately, help you feel better.

ENTs also:

– Repair perforated ear drums

– Perform middle ear bone surgery, which can help restore hearing

– Perform surgery to treat thyroid disorders, remove nodules and remove stones in the salivary glands

The ENT and Audiology team shares office space with our board-certified and fellowship-trained gastroenterology providers, Drs. Emmanuel Ofori Kandarp Shah.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call Mercy Health – Ear, Nose and Throat, Clermont at 513-624-2450.

For more information or questions related to Clermont Hospital, please call 513-735-5735.