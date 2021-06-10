New Richmond’s Felts Brothers hot dog cart is top dog with customers

By Megan Alley

Sun Reporter

New Richmond’s newest spot to grab a bite to eat is a hot dog cart, and it’s proved to be very popular with customers.

Felts Brothers hot dog cart opened on Front Street, overlooking the Ohio River, about two weeks ago.

The business is a family affair; it’s owned and operated by Allen Felts, his wife Regina Felts and their three sons, Ben Felts, age four, Nick Felts, age seven, and Ian Felts, who will turn 13 years old on July 11.

Felts Brothers hot dog stand was an idea born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Allen Felts explained.

He said that when his kids were being home schooled in spring 2020, because schools were shut down, he and his family got to thinking about ways to feel productive.

“I felt like we needed to do something to give the boys a work ethic and earn some money,” Allen Felts explained.

As businesses started to open back up, it became apparent that outdoor venues had the most versatility to provide service, which led to the idea of a hot dog cart.

“We thought again, with the pandemic, it was the right way to go to provide a social element outdoors, and we liked the old school feel of the hot dog cart, too,” Allen Felts said.

Over the winter, Allen Felts found a retired hot dog cart online, and his brother, Eric Felts, helped to rebuild the entire cart.

“It needed some love and old school flare,” Allen Felts.

That process was a cathartic one because Allen and Eric Felts’ dad, who had been in assisted living care for years, died from COVID-19 in October 2020. The hot dog cart rebuild allowed the brothers to reconnect after their father’s death.

When the hot dog cart was ready to go, and the necessary permits in place, the Felts family needed to pick a day to open their business.

Allen and Regina Felts each work full-time from home. They have busy schedules, errands and house chores, and the opening date for Felts Brothers hot dog cart kept taking a back seat.

Two weeks ago, as Allen Felts explained it, on a Friday afternoon, instead of tackling the project of cutting the front yard, he loaded up all the food product that Regina Felts had earlier packed up and starting going at the business of selling hot dogs.

He set up shop on Front Street, across the street from Buck’s Riverside Grill.

It’s been an overwhelming success, in a good way, Allen Felts said. On the first night, Felts Brothers had a line five to eight people deep, and it just kept going.

“It’s really grown a lot more than we thought,” he said. “We sold out every time we went out.”

Originally, Allen Felts and his family had planned to take a relaxed approach to their business schedule, and sell hot dogs when time allowed, taking into consideration the family’s busy schedule.

“Now, people are asking us when we plan to be out here,” he said.

Felts Brothers is scheduled to be open Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.

For opening updates, visit the Felts Brothers Facebook page.

Felts Brothers offers customers a plain ketchup and mustard hot dog for $2, with specialty dogs – three styles are offered, priced at $5, and Italian sausage for an extra $2.

Allen Felts uses bigger hot dog buns and shaves the sided off of them, and then spreads them with butter and toasts them, something he said sets the Felts Brothers hot dogs apart from others.

Felts Brothers also uses all beef hot dogs and local toppings, such as cole slaw from Rivertown IGA, when available.

With all the quality ingredients, Allen Felts said that the business’ secret ingredient is ‘hard work.’

“After having worked awhile ago in hospitality, I forgot how many dishes we have to wash and how much work it takes to run a little food business,” he said.

With the sudden success of the Felts Brothers hot dog cart, Allen Felts said that like to expand a little, but he doesn’t want to stray form the idea of keeping his kids involved.

“I don’t want to get too far from that,” he said. “I’m not looking to franchise, I’m not looking at more carts.”

He added, “Eventually, we’ll need to look at the long-term plan, maybe we’ll get Ian a cart and find him another location, if he wants.”

For the Felts Brothers hot dog stand, it’s apparent that everything goes back to the family, which includes the extended family of the local community.

“Sure, we make a little money with the hot dog cart, but it’s more about the kids, community and the atmosphere of the town,” Allen Felts said. “I really feel like people need this coming out of the pandemic. It’s nice to drink a pop and eat a bag of chips on the river wall and meet up with neighbors.”

Allen Felts also spoke to the hope that the success of Felts Brothers hot dog stand helps support all the local businesses in the community.

He says he often refers customers to other eateries and shops in town, because each one offers something unique.

He also welcomes the idea of having other mobile food carts set up businesses in New Richmond.

“I believe in the saying, ‘A rising tide lifts all ships,’” Allen Felts said. “I try to pass the love around; it’s a community.”