Locals place at state track and field meet

Two Clermont County athletes posted top-five finishes at the state track and field championships this past weekend. The meets, usually held on the campus of Ohio State University, were held at three different high school sites around the Columbus area.

Williamsburg’s Kelley makes podium twice

Williamsburg senior Braden Kelley earned two podium spots at the Division III state meet at Westerville North.

Kelley placed seventh in the 100-meter dash, finishing the championship race in 11.41 seconds.

He had also placed seventh in the preliminaries, taking the first at-large qualification spot with a time of 11.16 seconds.

Later, Kelley punched his ticket to the finals in the 200-meter dash, finishing in 22.46 seconds to take fourth place in the preliminary round.

In the finals, Kelly crossed the line in 22.78 seconds to finish fourth overall in the state.

In doing so, he became just the third male runner in Williamsburg history to place at the state level, joining Kenny Craig and Clayton Scheidler.

Craig, the first Wildcat to place at the boys’ state meet, took second place in the 880-yard run at the 1959 Class A state championships. It should be noted the official OHSAA results list Craig as running for Williamsport, but Williamsburg is credited with the points in the team standings. Craig is a member of the first athletic hall of fame class at Williamsburg High School.

Scheidler took seventh place in the 100-meter dash as a junior in 2011. He returned to state as a senior in 2012 but did not make the podium.

Ackerman fourth in DI high jump

New Richmond junior Justin Ackerman took fourth place in the Division I high jump at Hilliard Bradley.

Ackerman cleared 6 feet, 5 inches to clinch a spot in the top five. He bowed out of the competition at the 6-foot, 6-inch mark. Dover’s Joey Farthing cleared 6 feet, 7 inches to win the state title.

Ackerman jumped over 6 feet, 2 inches on his third try to stay in the finals. He cleared the other three heights on his first attempt.

Prior to Ackerman, the most recent Lion to place at the state meet was Shawn Hopper. Hopper tied for third at the 1986 OHSAA championships, clearing 6 feet, 6 inches.

Two locals just miss podium

Two Clermont County athletes came up just short of a spot in the top eight.

Williamsburg’s Trystan Gries, a sophomore, finished tied for 10th in the Division III high jump. Gries cleared 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet on his first attempt but could not make it over the 6-foot, 2-inch mark in three tries, tying him with Adena’s Lucas Ray.

Tri-Villaye’s Layne Sarver cleared 6 feet, 5 inches to win the title.

New Richmond’s Alyssa Weitzel finished ninth in the Division II girls pole vault at Pickerington North.

Weitzel cleared her first two heights on one attempt. She needed two tries to jump over the 10-foot, 6-inch bar, which would prove to be the difference in a top-eight finish. Westfall’s Peyton Proffitt cleared 10-feet, 6-inches in one attempt and took eighth place. Neither athlete was able to clear the 11-foot mark.

Others post strong performances

New Richmond’s Seth Mattingly took 13th in the Division I pole vault at Hilliard Bradley on June 4. Mattingly cleared the 14-foot mark on his first try but bowed out of the competition after three attempts at 14 feet, 6 inches.

Turpin’s Paul Signorelli won the state championship, leaping over a 16-foot, 10-inch bar on his third try.

CNE’s Lydia Huff placed 13th in the Division II high jump at Pickerington North. Huff cleared five feet on her first attempt, a new personal best, but couldn’t make it over the next mark.

New Richmond’s Hannah Wentzel was unable to clear the five-foot mark in three attempts.

Batavia’s Kennedy Williams took 18th in the girls’ discus. Williams fouled on her first and third attempts, but her second toss went 104 feet, 2 inches.

Williamsburg’s Skylar Gries wrapped up his high school career with two top-15 finishes in the hurdles.

In his first event, Skylar Gries took 11th in the 110-meter hurdle preliminaries, finishing in 15.88 seconds. Columbus Grove’s Jon banal took the final qualifying spot for the championship heat with a time of 15.70 seconds.

Later in the day, Skylar Gries placed 14th in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing in 42.22 seconds. Minster’s Joseph Slonkosky took the final qualifying spot with a time of 40.85.