Kyle Kirker: Schmidt wrong to put convicts above victims

They say justice is blind. Judging by her recent actions, State Representative Jean Schmidt must be hoping her constituents are too.

In early 2021, shortly after winning her election in Clermont County, Rep. Schmidt introduced House bill 183 to abolish Ohio’s death penalty. Schmidt’s HB 183 was the second of only a few bills she has sponsored in this legislative session so far. In other words, killing capital punishment is high on her hit list.

If signed into law, HB 183 would save anyone guilty of aggravated murder from execution. This includes murders of underage children, sexually violent murders, and even murders committed in acts of terrorism. If Rep. Schmidt is successful, those most deserving of death will instead be granted the gift of life – something they stole from their victims.

Opponents of the death penalty often cite their Christian faith as the motivation for opposition to the death penalty. Let’s not forget that it was God himself who told Noah (you know, from the flood), “Whoever sheds the blood of man, by man shall his blood be shed, for God made man in his own image.” Noah had hardly shaken off his seasickness before God began laying down the law: murderers shall be put to death by other people. God’s approval of capital punishment is reaffirmed repeatedly throughout the Old Testament.

A common retort to the Old Testament argument is a New Testament example of Jesus refusing to condemn a criminal to death. In this story, the religious authorities caught a woman committing a crime and they asked Jesus if they should kill her. Jesus rebuked them with a simple statement: “let he who is without sin cast the first stone.” This, however, is not a condemnation of a justly carried out death penalty. The Bible makes it clear that the authorities were not seeking justice but were instead using this woman as a pawn to “test him [Jesus], that they might have some charge to bring against him.” In a clear embrace of the Old Testament law, Jesus says, “Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them.”

Not interested in a Sunday School lesson? Or perhaps you don’t believe that morality should be legislated? The case for capital punishment extends far beyond religion.

Murderers are cowards who prey on those they think weaker than themselves. When faced with the threat of execution, these craven culprits often frantically search for an escape. Enter: The Plea Bargain. The death penalty is an important prosecutorial tool which can be used to reach a plea bargain. The plea bargain often exchanges an admission of guilt for a lesser sentence. This is exactly what happened in the Wade Winn case, who was recently on trial for the February 2020 murder of Clermont County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Brewer. Winn changed his plea to “guilty” to avoid the death penalty.

In an endorsement of the Winn plea bargain strategy, the Clermont County Sheriff himself said, “to spare Bill’s family and my office the pain and suffering of sitting through a graphic trial and years of appeals that would certainly come, I feel this was the best choice.” A murder trial delays closure and forces victims to relive their trauma day after grief-filled day. The plea bargain can help avoid those lengthy, painful trials, and the death penalty strengthens the prosecution’s ability to obtain those guilty pleas.

Representative Schmidt’s effort to kill Ohio’s death penalty is immoral, puts convicts over victims, and is a failure to properly represent Clermont County in Columbus. Schmidt should focus on strengthening law and order rather than undermining it.

Lady Justice may be blind, but Schmidt has proven herself tone deaf.

Kyle Kirker is a Union Township resident.