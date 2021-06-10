Darren Garrett: Maximum Fire Protection: A rare family in a rare trade

Some of the best companies have the humblest of beginnings. Needing WiFi and a quiet place to work, Nick Hoderlein started Maximum Fire Protection inside a public library. Lacking a fancy office space, what Nick may have been lacking in frills and luxuries, he made up for in grit, determination, and 30 years of experience and know-how. Maximum Fire Protection in Milford is now known as a regional leader in installing fire suppression and sprinkler systems in commercial buildings. What is now a flourishing business with 15 employees was little more than a dream in 2013. With Nick’s extensive background as a foreman, project supervisor, and manager, he brought along his friend and longtime colleague Joe Albert to handle the design work. The pair sought to build a great company from scratch that was built upon integrity and great service.

Being experts in the industry was never an issue. But finding the work and bidding jobs proved to be an initial hurdle that needed to be climbed. “After a couple weeks we were still trying to figure out how to get jobs,” said Nick. “One day I came in and said ‘we’ve got one more week to try and figure out how to do this.’ So we started going to general contractors offices and just started pounding the streets. We were all in. There was no plan B.”

The first year was filled with ups and downs, and there were plenty of days where Nick would stare at the phone, hoping it would ring. Slowly but surely, the phone started ringing more and more and the jobs started coming in. Along the way, Maximum Fire Protection was able to earn the trust of clients and began to earn a reputation for being a reliable contractor that could be trusted to complete jobs that were big and small, simple and complex. After a year, they were able to officially move out of the library and into a small office space in Northern Kentucky. After two years of steady growth, the company was able to make the leap to their current headquarters in Milford where they subsequently won the 2016 Clermont County Emerging Small Business Award. The Inspection Division, led by Milford resident, Carrie Taylor has also been a growing facet of the business. Carrie works closely with customers and provides communication to make sure projects remain on schedule.

Perhaps the biggest turning point for Nick Hoderlein and Maximum Fire Protection was when his wife, Renee, joined the business full time in 2015. Truly a great partnership, their differing skillsets have proven to be a pivotal force for the company. Officially a Woman Owned Business, Renee has been able to complement Nick by focusing on areas of growth. “Nick is very detail oriented and I’m more of a big picture thinker.” Said Renee. “I’ve been able to help with the growing of the business by focusing on business development and marketing.”

Owning a great business was an impressive accomplishment for Nick and Renee. But their dream was to own a great family business. Enter their son, Max Hoderlein. After graduating from the University of Dayton in 2018 with a degree in accounting, this wunderkind became the company’s CFO. “I started developing systems so that we could track our profitability and standardize our bidding process.” Max even created a spreadsheet tool that tracked the hours that were bid versus the amount of hours that were actually worked on a given job. This tool has helped the business with its efficiency and productivity. Being able to dive into the books, Max was able to help his parents identify what their niche market should be and how they could become more profitable in all aspects of the business. “It’s been pretty eye opening to see what all our skillsets are and it’s changed our family dynamic, in a good way.” Said Max. “When I was first coming in, I was self-conscious of working with my parents. When someone would call in I didn’t know whether to refer to my Dad as ‘Dad’ or ‘Nick’. It’s been pretty cool. They are still my parents. But now they are colleagues as well.”

As the company continues to grow, Renee has worked to develop a relationship with Live Oaks Vocational School. Students are able to shadow employees to learn more about Maximum Fire’s Apprentice Program. They are able to participate in a Co-Op Program and eventually hired if there is mutual interest. “We’ve developed our own training program. So we can bring employees in to do hands-on lessons and also cover the written exams they need for their license and certifications.” Said Renee.

As Maximum Fire Protection continues to grow and thrive, they are looking to grow other aspects of their business and truly be a ‘total needs’ partner to their clients. In addition to installing sprinkler systems, they also provide sprinkler inspection services for all types of fire protection including wet and dry sprinkler systems, backflows, and fire extinguishers. “We work with people to make sure that their buildings are up to fire code. This is a crucial service that every business needs.” Said Renee. The company recently launched their First Aid and Safety Division providing OSHA approved first aid cabinets/kits for warehouses, offices, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles.

If the past is any indicator, the future remains bright for the Hoderlein family and Maximum Fire Protection. By taking care of clients on a daily basis and providing a valuable service, Nick and Renee Hoderlein have been able to grow their business from a desk in a public library into an industry-leading company in Southwest Ohio.

Garrett is a resident of Milford.