By Megan Alley

Sun Reporter

Williamsburg High School students can now join Key Club.

The Williamsburg High School Key Club chartered on April 1, and the charter presentation was held on May 13.

The Williamsburg High School Key Club is sponsored by Kiwanis International and the Kiwanis Club of East Fork Region.

During the event, Kiwanis Club of East Fork Region representatives presented the Club Charter to Williamsburg High School Key Club President Abrianna Newman.

Parents, Key Club Members, school officials, Kiwanis representatives and club advisors were present for the charter presentation.

Currently, there are 14 members of the Williamsburg High School Key Club.

Key Club, which was started in 1925, is an international, student-led organization that provides its members with opportunities to provide service, build character and develop leadership, according to a media announcement for the presentation.

The Williamsburg High School Key Club gives students the chance to belong to a service leadership program of Kiwanis International.

Williamsburg High School teacher Kimberly Nickolette is the high school advisor for the club.

She said in an email interview that right now, the club members are eager to start working.

“Since many of the Covid restrictions are getting ready to be lifted, they are hoping that it will make holding meetings easier and allow them to start actively working within the community,” Nickolette wrote.

Looking ahead to project implementation, the students have already voted and been approved to begin a Blessing Box in the local community.

Eleventh-grade member Elizabeth Bowling suggested the project after noticing how homelessness and hunger were becoming more prevalent after the pandemic.

Club members are currently in the process of collecting the necessary materials and permits, Nickolette explained.

“Our hope is to meet several times over the summer so that when school resumes in August, we will be able to get everything underway,” Nickolette said.

Also, 10th-grade member Malachi Butcher has suggested a project that would see the club partner with Butcher’s church to make blankets for the homeless.

“These young people really want to make a difference and are truly excited to go out and get started,” Nickolette said.

The Williamburg High School Key Club members are:

– President Abrianna Newman, 10th grade

– Vice-Presidents Elizabeth Bowling and Malachi Butcher, both 10th grade

– Secretary Sidney Coley, recent graduate

– Treasurer Ryanne Costello, 11th grade

– Web Master/Editor Robin Blanton, 10th grade

– Belle Jones, 12th grade

– Isabella Poe, 10th grade

– Jaymee Ritchee, 10th grade

– Logan Middendorf, 11th grade

– Page Fugate, 12th grade

– Elizabeth Holcombe, 11th grade

– Liliane Jacobs, 10th grade

– Morgin Hall, 10th grade

The Williamsburg High School Key Club is part of a growing presence by the Kiwanis Club in the local area.

The Kiwanis Club East Fork Region was started in December 2019.

Longtime Kiwanis Club members Bob and Judy Raub, who recently moved into the area, helped start the East Fork Region club.

The organizing effort for the East Fork Region club began in fall of 2019, and now, the club has some 48 members.

Superintendent Matt Earley told the Raubs that he thought it would be great to have a Key Club at the high school.

Williamsburg High School Principal Jason Tackett introduced Nickolette to the mission of Key Club and to the Raubs.

“With their encouragement and that of our superintendent, we were able to get the club up and running,” Nickolette said.

She added that parent Ryshel Bowling, a member of Kiwanis, and her daughter had expressed an interest in starting up a Key Club at the high school, as well.

“All of these individuals were responsible in making sure that Key Club came to fruition,” Nickolette said. “A student-led organization that promotes service and bettering the community was a win-win for Williamsburg High School and I think we all recognized that.

Bob Raub said he and the other East Fork Region club members hope to have a relationship with the Key Clubbers.

“They seem to be interested in getting some service projects started in the village of Williamsburg,” he said.

He also said that as Kiwanis Club members undertake their own projects, they will invite Key Club to help.