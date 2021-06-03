The past week or so when I have been over at my sons home I have made the observation that my grandchildren rarely wear any shoes. Now this is not just, because it is warm weather or they just happened to forget to put on their shoes. No, they all fail to see the need to wear any shoes at all… The more I have thought on this the more I remember seeing many bare feet and it could have been in January or at Christmas or just last week. They just do not see the need for a shoe on their feet at all.

Now after giving the subject much thought as to why do my grandchildren have to be so adverse to using footwear at all it has all come back to me. When I was their age, I rarely wore shoes also. To be honest I was much more comfortable barefoot than in any shoe in my early years also. It seemed that having to put a shoe on was much more time consuming than needed to be and it was just so much easier to stand up and take off to wherever I was wanting to go to.

The truth is folks we all liked being bare foot at a time in our lives. A time when not having your feet bound inside of leather or canvas was one of those freedoms, we cannot really talk about it very much but you knew it was a freedom that was your right. (At least I thought it was my right.) At that time when I was barefoot, it was one of the great joys of being a child. Nothing seemed to be out of the question, as it did not hurt my feet. I would walk on gravel or jagged stones. From our house to my cousin, Walt’s was one thousand feet of tar and chip road. I would walk that road in 90 plus degree weather on the hot bubbling tar and not be bothered. In fact I do recall being somewhat boastful at just how much I could put my tootsies through and not be bothered. It was Kind of a badge of courage maybe.

Last Sunday we were over at my sons, the boys were out playing some hard touch football, and I noticed that one of the boys was drop kicking the football and yes, you guessed it. He was dropkicking the ball barefooted. To me as I was watching this I could feel my toes just hurting from watching and my grandson never flinched as to him it did not hurt. It is between them playing now and when I played back when that I have been thinking over that barefoot era in our lives.

As we enter this life, we are given that first pair of foot wear. I am not positive but since we are born without shoes, we have no real idea that our feet can be sensitive. Since you haven’t taken on the world without shoes and those old shoes are just obstacles for us to have to take time with. I guess maybe the first thing is we have to learn how to do is tie show laces. (When I first went to school, I wore penny loafer as no laces.) In addition, I cannot swear to it but it might just be that town children become more accustomed to shoe wearing than country kids might. I know I would relent to shoes if we were in hay or straw fields or tobacco patches cutting tobacco and in or around barns and out buildings. To be out in the wide-open spaces on a farm invites you to allow your feet to soak up some of that type of freedom that no price can be placed on it.

Now I am at the point where I have noticed the privilege of barefoot and am now getting to these days of here and now and how life moves onward. Here sits the man who had feet made of leather and tough as rawhide and yet to these days my feet now have become so tender that if I step on a waded up sock I would feel it. I ask you folks just where did that tough little boy go. I look at my grandsons and at this time, I do not see them fading to softer times. I think to myself just wait a while it will happen. The day will come when they say wait until I get my shoes on. We go through a big transition from feet that are invincible to feet that are extremely fragile. As I am sitting here writing this I am amazing myself in how much we change.

As a boy, I used to work in our garden and tobacco patches barefooted and my feet would only darken in grass stain and dirt. I liked the feel of the fresh soil on my feet. I can only think that when I might step on a sand bar was the only time the need for a shoe would be demanded. It is still funny to me how we go from starting out with invincible feet to having to protect them all the time now. It might just be that when born we are given the first pair of feet free to use as you wish. To abuse and put them to the test at every chance we got. Then now we are on that second pair. You know the pair that came to us with a limited warranty on them. You know the pair that common sense says to go easier on or you just might damage them.

Therefore, there are two sides to our feet. There was the way we used them to the way we do use them now. The truth was friends I liked those days of barefoot freedom and enjoying all the other privileges of getting to grow up country. Take a few minutes and try to recall some of the things you did as a youngster barefoot and after you are done, I bet you will want to give your feet a rest and take good care of them.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you are interested in reading more of his stories they can be found in his books ‘There are Places to Remember” and’ Memories ARE from the Heart.” He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com or mail to P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.