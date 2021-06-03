The Silver Star, originally known as the Citation Star, is the nation’s third highest military medal. It is awarded for “gallantry in action against an enemy of the United States.” Among the first to receive this prestigious medal was General Julius Penn of Batavia.

Penn, known as “Pennie” to his friends, was born in Mattoon, Illinois on February 19, 1865, and later moved with his family to Batavia. He attended the United States Military Academy where one of his roommates, who became a life-long friend, was John J. Pershing- the future commander of the American Expeditionary Force during World War 1.

After graduating from West Point in 1886 the young lieutenant was deployed to the west to fight the Apache and Bannock Indian tribes. Penn attended the Army’s Infantry and Cavalry School; writing his graduation thesis about mounted infantry that included the use of bicycles. He later joined the staff of his alma mater as an instructor of infantry tactics.

The United States acquired the Philippine Islands upon the conclusion of the Spanish American War in 1898. Filipino nationalists launched an insurrection against the U.S. that was characterized by widespread brutality and allegations of torture committed by both sides. Major Penn helped to reorganize the 34th Infantry Regiment based in Denver, Colorado. He arrived in the islands with his regiment in time to play an important role in the most celebrated episode of the war,

The rebels captured Navy Lt. J.C. Gilmore and twenty-five other Americans and had taken them deep within the jungles of Luzon Island. Elements of the 34th were tasked with liberating the captives then being held at Tangdan Pass.

The insurgents had about a year to prepare their defense. They used their time well. American scouts surveyed the defenses and decided that a full frontal assault upon the well- constructed earthworks would be too costly. A new plan was developed, dividing the command into two elements. The main body would hold the rebels in place while an eighty man strike force, led by Major Penn, would circle around behind the enemy line.

The flankers struck off on a long hike into the rugged mountains. At times they had to use machetes to hack their way through thick vegetation. Several men collapsed from exhaustion and dehydration in the oppressive heat and dripping humidity. The column was forced to descend from the high ridges to find water. When they reached their destination it was nearly dark. Spread out below them sat the fully exposed enemy. Penn’s men opened up a scalding fire with their Ktag rifles. The defenders quickly broke and ran deeper into the nearly trackless jungle. The American expedition pursued the retreating native force for two grueling weeks before finally catching up with them. Penn liberated two thousand Spanish soldiers, one hundred Chinese workers and twenty-six Americans.

The rescue was widely reported in the American press, becoming a welcomed respite from the usually dismal news from the war front.

Colonel Robert House, the 34th Infantry’s commanding officer, recommended that Penn be temporarily promoted to the rank of brigadier general for his exploits during the expedition. House praised Penn’s leadership, writing, “By his example of energy, spirit, pluck and endurance, he inspired his men to the extent of performing almost superhuman acts.”

Thirty years later “Pennie” was awarded his Silver Star for “gallantry in action in pursuit of superior forces of the enemy….through a most dangerous and difficult country, through great hardship and exposure.”

Penn stayed in the islands for several years as an aide to fellow Clermonter General Henry Clark Corbin who had succeeded Arthur MacArthur as commander of all U.S. forces in the Philippines. He later served as General Corbin’s military secretary.

Penn was assigned to General Pershing’s staff as the chief of personnel of the A.E.F. during World War I. He retired in 1924 with the permanent rank of brigadier general. He died of a heart attack on May 18, 1934, in his Batavia home. The general is buried in Batavia’s Citizen Cemetery.

Upon his death, General Douglas MacArthur, the army’s chief of staff, wrote:

“Throughout his long years of faithful service, extending over thirty-eight years, General Penn displayed those fine professional and gentlemanly qualities which earned him the confidence and esteem of all with whom he came into contact, Gifted with sound judgment, thoroughly reliable, and devoted to duty, he was entrusted with many important assignments and the successful manner in which he discharged those responsibilities fully justified the confidence placed in him. His death is deeply regretted.”