Howdy folks—I was talking to Sherry’s Lake and they told me a boy about 14 years old was using a crappie pole and he caught a 46 pound shovel head catfish. He was jumping up and down and he finally landed this fish with help from other fishermen. He called his mother to bring him more money so he could fish more. The channel catfish are biting good.

In roaming around I have seen some of the locus as I call them. The cats and dogs will eat them if they have a chance. It is amazing what is in the ground. I saw the Feedmill here in Bethel have some big tomatoes on the vine so someone will have early ripe maters, or as you call them tomatoes. I keep seeing gardens here in Bethel and that is good. The green houses have more plants this year. Some of them ran out last year. I need to get more peanuts in the shell for the Blue Jays and Dove. It is interesting to watch them eat the shell peanuts. They will roll them around in their beak, then fly off with the nut.

I talked to Cedar Lake and the young lady said the fishing is very good. They have caught a 42 pound blue cat and a 48 pound blue cat. Then a feller caught a 50 pound shovel head. These big ones are put in a contest for a drawing. The smaller catfish are biting real good. I talked to Sherry’s Lake and the feller said the big one so far is a 37 pound shovel head. They will be stocking in the near future. I talked to the Boar’s Head Bait Shop in Afton and the young lady said they have plenty of bait and folks are catching plenty of crappie, channel catfish, sauger, stripers and every once in a while, a musky.

The meal the church served today was wonderful. That church is the Living the Word Church. I had a couple folks visiting me, Derry and Margaret Nipper. He belongs to the Grange and they are a couple of good friends.

The weather has changed. It’s much cooler, but it will warm up next week. I am writing this on Saturday before Memorial Day. Deb will get flowers and put them on Ruth Ann‘s grave. How I miss her.

I was talking to the greenhouse on State Route 131. The lady said within a couple weeks they will have ripe tomatoes and cucumbers. Tony picked cucumbers at the farm already. All of the green houses have plenty of plants and the farm has plenty of mulch. The Feedmill here in Bethel has plenty of plants. I saw one plant that had big tomatoes on it. Several others have blooms and small tomatoes so visit each of these that is close to you.

I was at Frisch’s this noon having as I call it dinner, you call it lunch and a feller came over to my table. He showed me a picture of a fish his nephew caught at his aunt’s pond. He was cranking in a sunfish and a 4 pound bass knocked the sunfish up the line and got hooked on the hook. He had a picture on his puter as my friend called the computer.

As of right now we are planning to have a program at the old Methodist church in the East Fork region this fall. I will be so happy to be able to open the church and have the Kenner Express play and hear my buddy and Christian brother John Hale sing.

Start your week by praying and praising the good Lord.

God bless all …

More later …