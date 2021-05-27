By Megan Alley

Sun Reporter

Those looking to check out New Richmond High School’s Cicada Museum may now catch the interactive exhibit at the local public library.

After educating and entertaining students and staff last week, the student-designed and built museum

has now moved to the New Richmond Branch of the Clermont County Public Library at 103 River Valley Blvd.

The museum was the brainchild of New Richmond High School science teacher Logan Minning. She said that she has fond memories of past Cicada hatchings, and in March was driving and listening to a podcast about the reemergence of the Brood X Cicadas this year.

She began recording verbal, digital notes, and ultimately came up with at list of 10 topics about which to approach the Brood X lesson plan.

She recalls that she wanted the project to be “engaging and exciting.”

When Minning turned the idea over to her students in the College Credit Plus Biology and CCP Environmental classes, she explained that they thought “outside the box” and went “above and beyond” to turn the museum into something unique.

Over the past few weeks, the students worked to create educational, manipulable and interactive exhibits, utilizing the high school’s Makerspace.

“They shine through these projects,” Minning said of her students.

Exhibits include a paper mache “zombie” cicada, a piano that plays cicada sounds as part of a cicada orchestra, a scale that tells your weight in cicadas, an interactive display that tells you different cicada facts and much more. There are about 17 exhibits in total.

The museum opened on May 17 in the high school’s media center to high school students and staff, as well as visiting middle schoolers.

“It took off; I was really surprised,” Minning said. “I think people learned quite a bit from the museum. It was fun and engaging content.”

The exhibit closed at the school on May 21 and was recently moved to the New Richmond Branch of the public library.

Minning explained that many of the students were not alive to experience the last emergence of Brood X Cicadas 17 years ago.

She explained that some students had a sense of fear about the insects, but shared that hopefully, they’ll take interest in the unique learning opportunity that the insect presents.

Minning shared some of the many benefits that the Brood X Cicadas provide, including aerating the soil and providing fertilizer for plants.

She said that the insects also provide opportunities for scientific observations, such as their timeline for emergence, which was pushed back based on weather patterns, and how growing development/building have affected the insects habitat.

“I think my students will continue to question the world around them, and may be a little more amped up about the Cicadas,” she said. “Everyone is pumped about this odd natural phenomenon.”