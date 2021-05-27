Former Great Oaks instructor indicted on rape charges

By Brett Milam

A former Great Oaks Career Campuses instructor was indicted May 20 by the Clermont County grand jury on rape charges.

Gary Youmans, 69, of Milford, was indicted on six counts of gross sexual imposition and three counts of rape.

He was an instructor at Great Oaks from 2007 to 2017, Jon Weidlich, director of community relations for Great Oaks Career Campuses, confirmed to The Sun.

Youmans worked as an instructor for construction, framing and finishing, which was a certified program giving students college credits.

He previously worked at Cecil County Public Schools in Maryland as a carpentry teacher from 2000 to 2007.

According to the indictment, three counts of gross sexual imposition occurred April 2019 through July 2019; one count occurred March 2015 through July 2019; and two counts occurred September 2012 through November 2012.

On the alleged rape charges, one count occurred May 2018 through September 2018; one count April 2019 through July 2019; and one count May 2018 through July 2019.

The indictment indicates that the victims are under the age of 13 in the case of all alleged counts.

“There are two victims. Neither victim was a student at Great Oaks, where the defendant was an instructor,” Stephanie Ross, administrator at the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office, told The Sun.

As of two weeks ago, Youmans said he moved to Delaware, according to social media posts.