Tina Gale Pollitt, was born on October 17, 1971, to Walter Dawson and the late Margaret (nee Davis) Dawson and passed away on May 13, 2021, in Felicity, Ohio at the age of 49. Tina is also preceded in death by her sister, Gerri Dawson.

Tina is survived by her children, Kerina, Kiersten and Kylee Pollitt, and her siblings, Shelia Brieley and Walter Dawson, Jr.

Tina was a Homemaker and a resident of Felicity, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.