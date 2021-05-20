Raymond Emery Delisle, age 95, of Withamsville, Ohio, passed away on May 10, 2021.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was married to his late wife of 75 years: Mary Jane (Spinks) Delisle, Father to his son: Gary (Gladys) Delisle of Amelia, Ohio, son: Robert (Vrindy) Delisle of Penrose, North Carolina, son: Albert (Susan) Delisle of Aberdeen, Ohio, daughter: Carol (Joey) Menzel of Amelia, Ohio, son: Daniel (Shellie Rice) Delisle of Amelia, Ohio, son: Douglas (Kathrine) Delisle of New Richmond, Ohio, daughter: Gail (Jerry) Menzel of Anderson Township, Ohio. 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren. He proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII.

Visitation and funeral service is private, per family request.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati East or Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati.