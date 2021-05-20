Submitted by the city of Loveland.

Save the dates! The City of Loveland has announced details for the 2021 Concert in the Park series.

All concerts take place on Sundays from 6-8 p.m. in Downtown Loveland’s Nisbet Park. Speakers will be positioned to broadcast music throughout the entire park, which will allow concertgoers and bike trail users to enjoy tunes while adhering to social distancing guidelines. All concerts are free for the public to attend.

The 2021 lineup is as follows:

· May 23 Loveland Show Choir

· June 13 The Sweet Beats

· June 27 The Michelle Robinson Band

· July 18 The Harmonics

· Aug. 15 The Whammies

· Aug. 29 The Everyday People Band

· Sept. 12 Rooster Ridge

Attendees can enjoy Loveland’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) and are encouraged to order takeout from local restaurants to have dinner in the park.

“What’s better than a free outdoor concert at one of Loveland’s most loved parks?” asked Mayor Kathy Bailey. “Our concert series brings together the whole community in a fun setting.” For more information about city events, please visit https://lovinlifeloveland.com/events/.