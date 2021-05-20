Jeremy Jon Iker, 43, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021. He is survived by three children, his mother Melodie (Randy) Walters, father Bradley Iker, grandmother Diana Dalton, sister Mindy (Jr) Boggs, brother Ryan Iker, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 4312 Amelia Olive Branch Rd. (at the corner of Old State Route 74 and Amelia Olive Branch Road), Batavia, Ohio, 45103.

Immediately following the service a luncheon will be served at the church. Flowers for the altar are welcome. Donations may be made to rehabilitation facilities and homeless shelters of your choice.