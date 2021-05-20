Amanda Kay Hibbs Byrom, age 42, of Martinsville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH.

She was born April 14, 1979 in Wimington, OH.

She was a graduate of Blanchester High School Class of 1997 and a 2010 graduate of Indiana Weslyan University with a master’s degree. Mandi was a Certified Public Accountant and worked as a financial analyst for Intellligrated Honeywell.

Surviving is her son, Braz Byrom, daughter, Audri Byrom, mother, Beth (Andy) Lung, father, Wayne (Mattie) Hibbs, fiancee, Jerry Sherrod, two sisters, Candi (Joe Sherrod) Fisher and Laura (Adam) Dozier, nieces & nephews, Morgan, Briann, Joshua, Joe, Tyler, Hayley, Ashleigh, Waylon.

Services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in the Martinsville I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Martinsville, Ohio.

Friends will be received at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, Ohio Saturday, May 15, 2021, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm.

Contributions in Mandi’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.