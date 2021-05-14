John Plahovinsak: Army to review O-T-H discharges for disabled veterans

Thousands of veterans, who have received Other-Than-Honorable (O-T-H) discharges from the Army, will have their discharges reviewed. According to the Defense Manpower Data Center, over 51,400 discharges were issued under O-T-H conditions for active-duty personnel from fiscal 2010 to 2020.

A federal court settlement issued on April 26, 2021, will now require the Army to conduct O-T-H discharge reviews for soldiers who had sustained traumatic brain injuries or with mental health conditions.

The U.S. District Court of Connecticut approved the resolution of the class-action suit against the Army. The suit was initiated by Steve Kennedy, an Iraq War veteran, and Alicia Carson an Afghanistan veteran.

The settlement stated that the Army had wrongfully discharged soldiers who engaged in misconduct—but where their behavior may be caused by brain damage, sexual assault, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or psychiatric conditions.

According to the court order, the Army would be required to conduct a review on all O-T-H discharges since April 17, 2011, which were affected by a psychiatric condition or brain damage. It would also be required to notify soldiers that received O-T-H discharges from October 7, 2001 to April 16, 2011 of their ability to apply for an upgrade of their discharges or to appeal a previous decision.

The case, known as Kennedy v. Whitley, requires increased training for members of the Army Discharge Review Board and allows soldiers to participate in their Board Hearing by telephone. Previously, soldiers had to appear in person in Washington, D.C., if they wanted to argue their case to the Review Board.

The Connecticut U.S. District Court has required the Army Discharge Review Board to update the court every six months on the number of cases it had reconsidered and decided along with the progress it had made in allowing the soldiers to appear at their Board Hearing by telephone.

There are five types of discharges that the Army may issue to soldiers. They are: honorable; general; O-T-H; bad conduct and dishonorable.

In the past, O-T-H discharges had limited a veteran’s ability to access health care through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), disability compensation, and any employment or education benefits. Statistics had indicated that soldiers with O-T-H discharges were more likely to commit suicide and are homeless.

In 2014, the VA Secretary ordered a revision of the existing Discharge Review Policy of the Department of Defense (DoD). This revision was based upon statistics gained from studies of mental health injuries and its’ effects.

The subsequent revision of the existing policy stated if the veteran could prove that their O-T-H discharge was related to PTSD, the DoD was expected to grant “liberal consideration” into the type of discharge that they received.

Unfortunately, PTSD was the only mental injury that required this “liberal consideration.” Other traumatic brain injuries, sexual assault and other mental health issues were excluded from “liberal consideration” and there was wide confusion throughout the DoD on what type of discharge would be issued.

The DoD in 2016 had communicated opportunities for discharged veterans to request a review of their discharges and submit a request for an upgrade. A year later the DoD stated the specific conditions that would be covered by the review.

In May of 2017, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a study that stated more than 13,000 service members were separated with a O-T-H discharge for misconduct and also diagnosed with PTSD or another mental health condition between 2011 and 2015.

In 2017, the DoD extended the “liberal consideration” policy to veterans with service-connected mental health injuries beyond just PTSD and to victims of military sexual trauma.

Also in 2017, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) medical centers offered emergency mental health coverage to veterans with O-T-H discharges only for a period of 90 days. This emergency treatment was available as inpatient, residential or outpatient care.

The VA notified former service members of the mental and behavioral health care they may now be eligible for and sent out over 475,000 letters to inform former service members about this care.

In 2018, 1,818 individuals with an O-T-H discharge received mental health treatment by the VHA, three times more than the 648 treated by the VHA in 2017.

While O-T-H discharged veterans had limited VHA emergency treatment, they still were not eligible for disability compensation, employment or educational benefits. The recent 2021 Kennedy v. Whitley court settlement will provide Army veterans an opportunity to obtain these earned benefits if their O-T-H discharge is upgraded.

Unfortunately, this court settlement only impacts Army discharges. A similar case has been filed against the Navy for determinations that have been made by the Navy Discharge Review Board. The lawsuit, Manker v. Spencer, has also been filed with the same U.S. District Court in Connecticut.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) [Charitable Service Trust] is supporting The Veterans Consortium – Discharge Upgrade Program. Attorney Dancia Gonzalves, serving as The Veterans Consortium Program Director, will review the veteran’s case.

If the case meets the following three (3) criteria, she will provide the veteran with a free lawyer: (1) The veteran is discharged under conditions Other-than-Honorable; (2) The veteran is diagnosis of, or exhibits symptoms of, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), military sexual trauma (MST) or other mental health condition or other mitigating factor; and (3) The Consortium finds at least one meritorious argument to present to the Discharge Review Board.

The Veterans Consortium – Discharge Upgrade Program is also backed by the American Legion, the Paralyzed Veterans of America and the National Veterans Legal Services Program. The telephone number is (202) 733-3324.

My Opinion: Over 51,000 veterans have received O-T-H discharges over the last ten years. The GAO reported that, in just a 5-year period, over 13,000 veterans of the O-T-H discharges were diagnosed with PTSD or another mental health condition. The VA recognized in 2014 that mental health issues were a contributor (or a direct cause) of a veteran receiving an O-T-H discharge.

Now, because of the Kennedy v. Whitley court settlement, the Army is forced into a review of all O-T-H discharges from April 2011 to the present for veterans affected by PTSD and trauma related to sexual assault or brain injury. The Army

is only required to notify veterans concerning the review opportunity, who have received O-T-H discharges between October 7, 2001 to April 16, 2011.

The Navy has not taken similar action on Navy veterans with O-T-H discharges. There is no available estimate of the number of Navy veterans that have mental health problems as a contributor to their O-T-H discharge.

Realistically, not all the veterans whose misconduct earned them an O-T-H discharge behavior was caused by PTSD, psychiatric or brain damage. Many of the reviews by the Army Discharge Review Board will be swift and cursory.

However, some of the Army veterans will be eligible for an upgrade in their discharges. They now will be entitled to file their claims for expanded VA health care services, disability compensation, employment and educational benefits that they earned.

Their employment horizons will expand because many employers will not hire anyone with less than an honorable discharge. However, obtaining disability compensation is a long and arduous process.

If they are fortunate to have their discharge upgraded, they should seek assistance from a knowledgeable Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative, such as the DAV or the County Veterans Service Commission. They have the technical expertise to submit a claim for disability compensation that will be accurate and complete.

Two Army veterans have fought to obtain the upgrade of their O-T-H discharges and have paved the way for other Army veterans. It is now up to other veterans to take action if their O-T-H discharges were caused by (either directly or indirectly) sexual assault, PTSD or another mental health condition.

The Navy must also take similar action for their veterans facing similar O-T-H discharge issues. For additional information on O-T-H discharges caused by the cited circumstances, please contact John Plahovinsak at plahovinsak@msn.com.

John Plahovinsak is a 32-year Army veteran and the current State Commander of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).