George Rooks: East Fork Lake traffic heavy

Howdy folks—I have been here in Bethel for several months. The traffic to East Fork lake with boats is very heavy. The fishing is really good. The bait shop in Afton sure sells the bait. I would hope they have plenty of minnows and nightcrawlers and other kinds of bait. Mike does a good job of keeping items the fisherman want.

The Feedmill here in Bethel sure has some fine looking plants. I talked to Danny Grant and he said they have tomato plants with blooms and small tomatoes on the plants. He said his son Jason got corn and soybeans planted on Monday. That seems a little early to me, but Jason knows what he is doing.

I talked to Paula and she had just got her yard mowed so it looks nice. She likes to have it mowed about every week so it looks good. She is doing OK. She doesn’t drive anymore just like me. I also talked to Bill Sweeney and he is the feller that ran over his elbow and knee. He is home, but it will be a while before he can drive. His hired hand is doing the work for him.

When you come into Bethel on Sunday you will see a filling station that is closed. This has been the rule for many years and it goes back for generations. This station is Wichard’s. Now if you go on up in Bethel, you will see the Ben Franklin store that has been in the Smith family for at least four generations. Tim brings his mother to church every Sunday when she is able. It is also closed on Sunday. In roaming around Bethel, I have seen some interesting things. Yesterday I was talking to a lady and she said look at the opossum in that big dumpster. I looked and what I saw was a raccoon climbing all around to the big dumpster.

I got a notice today on Wednesday, that Dr. Teague and family are having a free hot lunch. You don’t need to be a client to attend. This is a simple blessing for our community and a blessing for them to do this.

I talked to the Boars Head Bait Shop and Wendy said the crappie are really biting good. Some are fishing deep and some are fishing shallow. The catfish are biting good and the stripers are starting to bite. Some bass are being caught and the same fishermen have caught musky. All told, the fishing in East Fork is good. Mike is down at Kentucky Lake at a bass tournament. Wendy said she talked to him this morning and the weather hasn’t been very good so the tournament starts today. I am writing this on Thursday. I hope he does good. The bass are biting good in Grant like. We finally got some rain we needed.

The folks here in Bethel sure take pride in taking care of their yards and flowers. That is something I miss – mowing grass and taking care of the flowers at home. I have seen several places that have raised beds and old tires to garden and raise flowers in.

I talked to Sherry’s Lake and the feller said they are catching some big catfish in the 40 pound range and a bunch of smaller catfish. Sherry has stocked some big blue cat and shovel head catfish. I asked if they are catching any trout and he said they must be hiding or the big catfish have eaten them. They keep the lake stocked well. I talked to Cedar Lake and the fishing is slow but will be picking up. They are catching some big catfish and a lot of small catfish. They keep their lake stocked well also. They haul fish to their lake and other pay lakes. They do a good job of managing their lake. They are closed on Wednesday to mow the grass and trim around the lakes.

Start your week by praying and praising the good Lord.

God bless all …

More later …