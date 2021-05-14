Submitted by Crossroads Church.

Nearly 1 in 5 people in Ohio and Kentucky struggle with food insecurity, according to Feeding America. And when Crossroads sees a need, especially one this big, we GO.

To help combat food insecurity the Crossroads community will be creating 30,000 packs of snacks for kids in the communities near its physical locations on May 15.

The snack packs will be delivered through local schools and nonprofit partners to students who would normally receive their meals at school but may not have such easy access to food in the summer.

The Summer Snack Pack will allow families to work together to serve their communities. It will be taking place at different times on May 15 at each site and each event will look a little different with a celebration following the packing.

Details are available at crossroads.net/pack.

“For 25 years Crossroads has been running hard to meet needs in our communities. The Summer Snack Pack event aims to support the most vulnerable people, our children. We also want to bring community together at our after event celebrations and hope folks will join us for some food and fun,” Crossroads Local ReachOut Director Joe Jones said.

The Summer Snack Pack is just one of many events Crossroads will host to serve nearby communities this year. To stay up to date on all of the latest opportunities to serve, visit crossroads.net/go.