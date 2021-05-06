In my lifetime, I have been told so very many interesting and exciting along with some very humorous stories. It re lly comes as no surprise that the majority of these stories have been passed down to me through my family. As a young boy I spent a lot of time around my grandma Houser’s house when a sitter was needed to watch me. This was not too often as in those times a sitter was seldom required. My parents just put me in the back seat and took me along and explained that I was to behave and do not pester folks. However when I did get to stay with my grandma I was excited to do just that.

From the times, I stayed with grandma I was told stories about generations that had come and gone long before I had ever arrived. She was telling of the years before me and about the days before 1900 when they all moved into the Ohio Valley and settled in and around Moscow and Neville. Since she and my grandpa had run the Clermont County Infirmary in the 1920,s and until the mid-1940’s I would also hear tales about the people that had lived there and what times were like. Not only did grandma have very good tales to tell but also she had a way of telling a tale that would just cling to the memory. (At least it did mine.)

Once in a while I would get to spend time at my mom’s parents the Benton’s and when grandpa Benton began to tell a story let me tell you he could keep you glued to the story to the point of being eye popping and jaw dropping attention he was so interesting. When my grandma got to tell a story she told it so convincingly a story just was not one that would be forgotten. It really did not matter as to which side of my family I was listening to it was certain I was going to be entertained. Telling tales is to me a gift that I have always been entitled to. After my grandparents, great uncles, and great aunts the gift just seemed to move on to my parents.

The difference with them was that they wanted to record it more than just tell it by mouth. My mother was a teacher and my father was a farmer and county politician along with part time electrician. They both retired in 1975 and they decided it was time to put the family history into word. Now my mom wanted to show that she could pass the requirements to join the DAR. I think you had to prove her ancestors had arrived from the old country and be here before the Revolutionary war. In 1975 if, you wanted to look up the past you had to go to the courthouses and make copies of the old documents. (Ancestor .com in no way was yet in existence.)

So they would take trips to Virginia, Kentucky, North and South Carolina and I assume many other states along the way. They also spent many hours in cemeteries writing down dates off head stones. After several trips and many miles logged they finally were able to prove mom qualified to be in the DAR. The kicker was that when they were putting all of this together it was realized that dads side of the family was elligible also. Mom ask dad just how he had found this out as she was in the courthouse digging for details and my dad said to her “just what did you think I was doing while you were inside? Sitting out in the car in the heat?”

After mom received her membership, she sat down and put all of this into a book and had it published in the late 70’s. I must tell all my mom gave a lot of her time into this endeavor and was very proud to

have written a book. Actually, she was awarded a plaque from the Ohio teachers association for one of the chapters in her book and had the award presented to her by President Gerald Ford. She might have only been 4’ 11” in height but on that day, she stood much taller. As she told of happenings past my dad told of tales that were of interest with some history mixed into it and of course humor. He felt just how good was a story without a chuckle in it.

The funny thing about telling the tales is it passes on down from generation to generation and in most cases we do not at first realize that it is happening. My older brother Ben was maybe the best storyteller in the entire family. To tell a good story you have to be able to spin the yarn to a point that a listener wants to hear it very much. The teller of the tale also has to want to tell the tale as convincingly as possible and lastly he must want to not be afraid to tell a crowd a big tale. Folks my brother Ben was all of that! Whenever a group or a crowd gathered, Ben could not wait for the chance to tell a tale, which was then followed one right after another or as long as a crowd, was assembled.

Since I have always thought the world of my brother, Ben I began to tell stories also and would try to emulate him as much as I could. It got to the point that if we both were at a gathering we would tell tales taking turns telling the tale. Now that I think of this I feel that might have been like storytelling in stereo. As time moved on I decided to try, write things down as my mom had, and I still do as you can see. Ben however did not and that worried me. You see a good story is just that but when the storyteller is no longer here to tell it it vanishes and that is the loss to our families past in a part. I did not want to lose those stories and since they are not my stories I cannot really tell them at the quality that they need to be told. The bottom line on my brother is he was stronger at will than I was and he did not write them down but I do talk to relatives and friends that will try to tell me one of his stories. Therefore, as of today, they are still around and that to me is a good thing.

As I sit here, I am so very happy to know where my ancestors have been and likewise my parent’s and my siblings. With all that I have heard, I am proud of my family past and present. To know where the family has been kind of sets the course for where I am headed or should be. Do not ever deny your family, as they are where you came from. Be proud of that!

