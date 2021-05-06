Two quick facts: (1) Approximately 20 veterans each day commit suicide; (2) The percentage of veterans committing suicide is greater than the percentage of non-veterans committing suicide. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has indicated that 6,000 veterans commit suicide each year from 2005 to 2018.

Veterans that have survived combat with the enemy are taking their own lives when they return home from the combat area. This is the sad truth.

On April 15, 2021, the VA Secretary Denis McDonough testified to the House Appropriations Committee subpanel, that oversees VA’s funding, that there is a need to increase the VA budget by $8.5 billion. In President Joseph Biden’s 2022 budget request, the VA Suicide Prevention Program spending would increase from $310 million to $540 million, a substantial 74% increase.

The VA Suicide Prevention Program was started as a result of the Joshua Omvig Suicide Prevention Act which was enacted by Congress in 2007. The law mandated that the VA establish a comprehensive Suicide Prevention Program and hire Suicide Prevention Coordinators (SPC) for each Medical Center and Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). There are currently 300 SPCs positions in the VA structure, organized into Suicide Prevention Teams (SPTs.)

On April 21, 2021, Ms. Debra Draper of the Government Accountability Office (GAO), suggested recommendations on how the VA could better utilize its SPCs and SPTs. The VA has not conducted an evaluation or assessment of the effects of the program growth on the existing workload. The GAO believes that this evaluation will assist in obtaining a valid staffing for each VA facility.

Statistics contained in the VA’s National Suicide Data Report for 2005 to 2016, release in September of 2018, indicate very little change in the suicide numbers from each year. A National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide for 2018 to 2028 was contained within the Data Report.

The National Strategy for Preventing of Veteran Suicide Report was intended to be a guide for VA personnel and stakeholders, including agencies, state and local governments, health care systems and community organizations. This 2018 Report reflected VA’s vision for a comprehensive approach to suicide prevention that involved different sectors building effective networks to reach veterans.

On March 5, 2019, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order #13861 establishing a three-year effort known as “President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide” or PREVENTS. The purpose of this Executive Order (PREVENTS) was to create an inter-agency Task Force to change the culture around mental health and prevent veterans’ suicides.

In February of 2019, at the 2019 Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Mid-Winter Conference, attendees were provided with an Executive-Level Briefing of the PREVENTS Program. The central theme of PREVENTS was to get the veteran actively involved with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) system, and the treatment they receive would therefore reduce the likelihood of suicide.

While there were other efforts to address suicide prevention, PREVENTS was a cabinet-level, inter-agency effort charged with developing the first federally coordinated national public health strategy to address suicide.

The President required his top officials, from multiple government agencies, “to coordinate a strategy to tackle the issue of veterans suicide” and release their recommendations to the President within the next 365 days. Former VA Secretary Robert Wilkie was to lead the group of top officials. To my knowledge, no new comprehensive national strategy on suicide prevention was published.

The next attempt to reduce the number of veterans suicides was the enactment of the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act, as Public Law #116-171 on October 17, 2020. This law focused on efforts to reduce veteran suicide and improve mental health outcomes through improved access to care, better diagnostic tools and increased oversight of VA programs.

Section 103 of this Act requires the VA Secretary to brief Congress on the effectiveness of the Recovery Engagement and Coordination for Health-Veterans Enhanced Treatment (REACH VET) Program by April 17, 2021. The REACH VET Program, started in April of 2017, was aimed at predicting which veteran might be at the highest risk for suicide and intervening before a suicide occurs.

Once a veteran is identified by the REACH VET Program as a suicide risk, an assigned VA mental health specialist checks on the veteran’s well-being and reviews the veteran’s treatment plan to determine if enhanced care is required.

The REACH VET Program is producing data that will inform VA facilities of their patients who are in the top 0.1 percent tier of suicide risk. The early results (before the pandemic) indicated the program was having a positive impact on veterans. For example, more mental health care appointments; declines in missed appointments; fewer inpatient mental health admissions; and lower all-cause mortality.

Now it is the new VA Secretary’s opportunity to reduce the number of veteran suicides, which have averaged 6,000 per year. The additional $230 million requested from the previous year’s budget appropriation ($310 million) must make a significant difference in lowering the veterans’ suicide rate.

Secretary McDonough had correctly stated to the House Appropriation Committee that veteran “suicide is a complex issue with no single cause. We know some veterans may not receive any health care service from the VA, which highlights that the VA can not end veteran suicide; it requires a nationwide effort.”

VA statistics have indicated that from 2005 to 2016, there was a lower rate of suicide among veterans receiving VHA care (13.7 %), than those veterans who were not receiving VHA care (26.0%). The key theme of the VA PREVENTS Program was to enroll the high suicide risk veterans in VHA care.

But the problem with veteran suicides is not an isolated United States problem. Veteran suicides are also a national problem with the governments of Canada, England and the Commonwealth of Australia. The Government of Canada has developed a CAF (Canadian Armed Forces) – VAC (Veterans Affairs Canada) Joint Suicide Prevention Strategy to stem their number of veteran suicides.

Their Suicide Prevention Strategy is based upon seven Lines of Effort (LoE).

For example, the Fourth LoE level deals with Providing Timely Access to Effective Health Care and Support. Each LoE has specific action items.

For example, the Fourth LoE has the following items: Clinician’s Handbook on Suicide Prevention; Health and Wellness Self-Assessment Tools; New Suicide Prevention on Deployment; Operational Stress Injury Clinics; Veteran Mental Health First Aid Training; and 24/7 Crisis Support by phone, text and chat.

The Canadian Plan is a systematic approach to veteran suicide prevention. It is designed as a joint effort between the military and the VAC (which is equivalent to our VA) to address the suicide issue.

Ironically, I recently discovered the Canadians already have a Strategy in place to address sexual misconduct. It is entitled, “The Path to Dignity and Respect: The Canadian Armed Forces Strategy to Address Sexual Misconduct.” This Strategy establishes their long-term approach for OPERATION HONOUR and a prevention-based implementation plan to eliminate sexual misconduct.

My Opinion: I agree with VA Secretary McDonough that veteran suicides are a complex issue. However, it must be addressed and the suicide rate reduced. Over the years there has been a series of Strategies, Plans, an Executive Order and legislation passed, but the number of veteran suicides per year has stayed constant.

According to VA statistics, between 2005 and 2018, a total of 89,160 veterans have committed suicide. This number is more than the number of veterans killed in each major United States conflict except World War II and the Civil War.

Perhaps the VA needs to review how other countries (such as Canada) are addressing the veterans suicide issue and adapt some of their successful aspects into developing our Suicide Prevention Strategy. Currently, we have a few good programs, such as REACH VET and the Veterans Crisis Line, and they work – but we lack a detailed, comprehensive plan such as Canada has in place.

In the military, I learned never to waste time trying to re-invent the wheel. If another unit (or someone) has a good idea, adapt it to help accomplish your unit’s mission.

Hopefully the $540 million requested this year for military suicide prevention by the VA Secretary this year will make an immediate impact on reducing the number of veteran suicides.

For additional information on either the “CAF-VAC Joint Suicide Prevention Strategy” or the “The Path to Dignity and Respect: The Canadian Armed Forces Strategy to Address Sexual Misconduct,” please note that both of these two reports are available on the internet. The telephone number for the Veterans Crisis Line telephone number is 1-800-273-8255.

John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran and the State Commander of the Disabled American Veterans. He has used the Veterans Crisis Line once for a fellow DAV member and had successful results.