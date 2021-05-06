Howdy folks—As I write this, it is snowing. The birds are really visiting the feeders. The other day as I was riding around, I saw a robin pick up worms. I don’t know if it had any babies yet but looked like it was feeding babies. If that is true, that is early.

On April 20, the Monroe Grange put on the Grange funeral service for a lady that had been a member for over 60 years. The ones that took part in the program were Bob Lytle, Gladys Lytle, Derry Nipper, Carol Corbin, Mike Kinner, Jamie Kinner and of course, George the Ole Fisherman. It was a good service with her family there. She will be missed. After the service all of us went down to Poochie’s for lunch and we sure enjoyed the opportunity to be able to share a meal together. The folks at Poochie’s sure enjoyed having all of us there.

I was talking to my friend Dan. He and his two uncles were fishing in the river and caught 16 crappie that were from 13 inches to 16 inches down at Neville. That seems to be a good spot. They also caught some bass but they put them back. They always catfish in that stretch of the river. I was talking to Alan Ausman and he works down by the river. He said there was very little snow down there and at about 10 AM he started mowing. The folks said we had about 2 1/2 inches of snow.

This virus has made the decision for the program at the Old Bethel Church here at East Fork. I don’t think the things we are asked to do like mark the pews off and everyone involved in the program wearing a mask will work. I am hoping by this this fall when we want to have the homecoming, the virus will let up. If any of you folks would like to make a donation to help keep the old church up and going, give me a call. We have lost three members to the good Lord. My friend Joe Whitt, passed away last week. He was a good friend. I always enjoyed when we had time to spend together. I enjoyed his stories about the attack on Pearl Harbor. When we had an event at Old Bethel Church, his wife would bring him and I would walk him into the church. He had some very interesting stories to tell. He is now in heaven telling the good Lord thanks.

It is amazing how many folks here at the Meadowbrook Apartments are feeding the birds. There are lots of birdfeeders and some throw out old bread. One lady was counting the birds. She said there were 90 some birds including cardinals, robbins, redheaded woodpeckers, doves and other various birds.

I talked to Cedar Lake and the young lady said they were catching lots of channel catfish and the fisherman are buying their second ticket. One feller caught a 33 pound shovel head catfish. I called Sherry’s Lake and the feller said they were catching a lot of channel catfish. If the rain would quit, it would be better.

I talked to the Jarman’s Greenhouse on the other side of Felicity and they are open from 10 AM to 6 PM. The young lady said they have a good selection of plants and other items. This is the weekend for Grant’s open house and they are doing pretty good even with the rain. As I write this on Saturday, I talked to the greenhouse on State Route 131. They have plenty of customers and plants. Also, the greenhouse in Milford, the young lady said they have plenty of customers and all kinds of plants including the tomatoes they set out in the greenhouse. The plants are getting big.

Start your week by praying and praising the good Lord.

God bless all …

More later …