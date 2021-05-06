CCPH, local businesses team up to offer COVID vaccines

Submitted by Clermont County Public Health.

Clermont County Public Health is partnering with two local businesses to provide the COVID-19 vaccine. RJ Cinema Distillery and Taproom in Union Township and the Little Miami Brewing Company in Milford will each host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The dates for the vaccine clinics are:

· RJ Cinema Distillery & Taproom (4450 Eastgate South Dr. Cincinnati, OH 45245) Thurs. May 13 from 5-8 p.m.

· Little Miami Brewing Company (208 Mill St. Milford, OH 45150) Sat., May 22 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“We’ve seen a decline in numbers at our mass vaccination site, so we’re going to where the people are,” said Health Commissioner Julianne Nesbit. “We’re hoping we can reach people who want the vaccine if it’s more convenient for them.”

CCPH had been vaccinating as many as 750 people per day at its site on the campus of UC Clermont College. In recent weeks, the demand has decreased, leaving many appointments unfilled.

“We hope this will be a good start to our next phase in the vaccination campaign,” said Nesbit. “We’re shifting our focus from one large-scale site to many smaller sites throughout the county.”

As an incentive, Little Miami Brewing Company will be offering a discount to anyone who gets vaccinated at the brewery on May 22.

RJ Cinema will offer free movie passes to anyone who gets vaccinated at their site on May 13.

Appointments for each of the clinics can be found by using the ArmorVax app or by scheduling online at www.armorvax.com, but walk-ins will also be accepted.

CCPH will return to each location three weeks later to give the second dose shots of the Pfizer vaccine.