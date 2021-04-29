George Rooks: The cicadas sure will make a racket

Howdy folks—According to the Enquirer, the cicadas will be coming out of the ground next month. Where they come up out of the ground, will leave a little hole and that will let water go into the ground. They sure make a racket, but that is nature.

I have been roaming around Bethel and have seen the birds gathering sticks to build their nests. This is the time of the year for them to start their next brood. There are so many robins and a lot of black birds. The big black birds that have been here for a long time are gone, but I imagine they will come back when they finish the deer carcasses that have been hit by vehicles. When my mom had several welfare children, there was one boy that was scared of the owls in the hay loft on the farm. When someone would ask him to go to the hay loft and put hay down for the cows and horses, he would say OK. But when someone said to him watch out for the owls, he would say no.

I talked to Sherry’s Lake and the fishing is pretty good with a couple big blue cats and big shovel head catfish being caught. The folks are catching lots of channel catfish. These are good eating. Then I called Cedar Lake and the lady said the fishermen have caught several blue cats in the 30 pound range and several shovel head catfish in the 12 to 15 pound range. I talked to Danny Grant at their farm and greenhouse and he said the plants they have set out, especially the tomatoes have blooms and small tomatoes on them. He said the customers are picking up mulch. He also said that Jason is getting his equipment ready for planting before long.

I talked to Mike at the Boars Head Bait Shop in Afton and he said the crappie are really biting. One feller caught over 100 crappie and kept his limit. He put the rest back. He said they are full of eggs. They will be spawning before long and the bass will be invading their nest. It looks like the spawn for the crappie, bluegill and catfish is going to be good. Mike was at Rocky Fork Lake for a bass tournament. Wendy at the shop said they have been very busy with people getting bait to go fishing. She said there are plenty of bluegills along with crappie, catfish, sauger and bass being caught. There are also some musky every once in a while being caught at East Fork. East Fork has really become a fine fishing lake and the camping has been very good. Ohio has some of the best camp areas you can find to camp out.

As I write this on Saturday afternoon, the weather report is for snow next week. I just got back from the Feedmill here in Bethel getting some birdseed and looked at the room where they keep plants. There were some fine tomato plants along with other plants. It is getting to be the time to set out the plants. Just wait until the first of May and use the old tractor tires or raised bed.

I talked to Jarman’s Greenhouse and the young lady said they are open Monday through Sunday, 10 AM to 6 PM. They have plenty of fine plants to sell so stop and see them. I talked to Grant‘s Greenhouse on State Route 131 and the lady there said they planted over 100 tomato plants four weeks ago and should have ripe tomatoes the last of May or the first part of June. They also planted cucumbers two weeks ago so stop and see them.

Start your week by praying and praising the good Lord.

God bless all …

More later …