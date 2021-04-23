Letter to the Editor: Troop 741 Eagle Scout projects

Dear Editor,

I am the historian for Trop 741 in Owensvile, Ohio. I wanted to share with you information about Eagle projects that have been completed over the last couple years. And I wanted to give you an update on projects that are in-progress.

Every scout attempting to achieve Eagle status is required to show leadership by carrying out and completing a service project that benefits the community. The projects completed, or being completed, by the scouts of Troop 741 benefit the environment, our community and our schools.

Over the past several years, nine Eagle projects have been completed. Several of these projects benefit the communities at several area churches. At Holy Trinity Church, the Rosary Trail was improved by removal of debris, cutting down dead trees, mulching the trail and cleaning and repairing the benches. Also, the wooden bridge was repaired. This allowed persons to safely pray, meditate and enjoy nature on this trail. At another church, St. Philomena, the railings were cleaned of rust and repainted. The gardens around the Mary Grotto was cleaned of weeds and mulched. Also, the benches were power washed and sealed and unsafe rocks were removed from the landscape. Now, parishioners could sit, pray and walk to the benches without tripping. At St. Louis Church, one project preserved very sacred and special relics. A cabinet was built to help preserve and display the relics. Also, special candelabras were cleaned and polished for use on the altar.

Other projects directly benefitted the people of our communities. At the Clermont County Airport, the viewing area had rusted benches and was in disrepair. The picnic tables and benches were cleaned, the rust removed, new hardware installed and then painted. Now, people in the community could watch airplanes take off and land in a cleaner area. At the Sauls Homeless Shelter in Batavia, one project improved the landscape around the facility. This involved tearing out the old, worn out plants and shrubs. New shrubs and plants were planted, as well as adding bird feeders and a bench. Now, persons who are having a hard time and needing shelter can at least come home to a cleaner and more cheerful home. Another project involved building a community garden for the Hope Emergency Program in Lynchburg. Two large raised garden beds were constructed and filled with dirt. These gardens will allow needy families to learn to grow food and help supplement their pantries. Another project took place at the Cincinnati Nature Center. A pollinator garden was built and completed with a small, mulched walking area and a new bench. Butterflies and other pollinators could now thrive in a much-needed environment and the community could enjoy the beauty of the pollinators and the plants.

CNE High School also benefitted from an Eagle project. A special cabinet was made to safely house the expensive hats worn by the marching band. This allows for easy transport of uniforms to competitions and helps to protect the hats from wear, tear and deterioration. Finally, Civil War veterans were honored by one project that was built at the St. Louis Cemetery. A Civil War cannon and memorial was built to honor Civil War veterans. A special ceremony dedicated the memorial.

There are several Eagle projects that are in progress now. At Gauche Park in Owensville, the Scouts are improving the flagpole area by stabilizing the flagpole in a concrete slab, installing additional spots for other flags and updating the electricity to light the flags at the park. Another project involves building and installing wood duck nest boxes for East Fork State Park. These will be installed in the trees and marshes, allowing the wood duck population to continue populating safely. At the Clermont County Airport, the Scouts are improving the Sporty’s picnic and viewing area by refurbishing the siding and trim areas of the picnic shelter. The bocce ball area is being improved to include a corn hole area. Also, at Holy Trinity Church, a new project is starting, which involves rebuilding the concrete wall by the sidewalk and improving the landscaping at the church sign. This will protect the safety of pedestrians and will improve the landscaping of the church.

As you can see, the Eagle Scouts of Troop 741 are doing their part in helping to improve our community, one project at a time.

Joey Trimble

Troop 741