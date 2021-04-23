Brett Milam,

The purpose of this letter is to let my car crash victims know I am sorry, as well as my community. I put us all at risk of injury and death by driving under the influence. Within the scope of readers who read this, I may also be able to help someone not make the mistakes I have made.

For years, I have been thinking about how sorry I am for drinking and driving and causing severe harm to Haylie Schott. That is something I will never forget. I forever changed at least four people’s lives that night, Haylee, her parents, and mine. I have one year in prison to go, Haylie has a lifetime.

Although I was injured and have some permanent damage myself, my life could only get better from that point. I was at an all-time low. If I give you some background, I think you will get a clear picture of what led up to Sept. 25, 2014, the date of the car accident.

I drank and drugged alcoholically addictively for 38 years of the 50 years I was alive, the date of the auto crash. 17 years of those 38, I was a member of AA, who just could not get any substantial sober time. However, I think looking back, I had more sober days in those 17 years than I did drunk and drugged. “That was progress.” The biggest mistake I have made in AA, as well as life itself, was one day after drinking “again,” I said to myself, “I think I’ll just try drinking again and stop worrying about AA and quitting.”

So, there I was, drinking to forget my problems and stress while creating more problems and stress, letting everything accumulate because I wasn’t solving anything. That makes for more reasons to drink. If you find yourself relating to my alcoholic thinking, then you’re likely for alcoholic problems like mine.

Since the first day back in AA at the Clermont County Jail, I have been working with AA sponsors. I’ve been through the Twelve Steps of AA, revisited yearly with a Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous group, as well as working with them on a daily basis. I was going to AA and participating in discussions when they used to have AA in prison (before COVID-19). Through working AA daily, I learned the good and the bad about myself.

AA only works when I do the footwork, and also stay connected to other people in AA. In AA, I’ve learned what it’s like to be in touch with my feelings and what it feels like to be sorry. Sorry to me is not repeating actions that caused myself the sorrowful feelings.

Injuring someone else has a feeling that is worse than the words I can find to try to describe the feelings.

If you struggle with sobriety, I feel sorry for you, as I know personally you have to go through whatever it takes to make things “click.” To all again, sorry for putting you at risk.

Sincerely,

Craig Bush

#A715671

BeCI

P.O. Box 540

St. Clairsville, Ohio 43950