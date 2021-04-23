Letter to the Editor: National Day of Prayer

Horrific headlines, shocking stories of shootings, riots in the streets, and GOD’s people suffering with this pandemic!

In these troubled times, it is even more urgent that we pray on Thurs. May 6th, the National Day of Prayer.

With new guidelines there will not be a noon Prayer Service on the Court House steps in downtown Batavia. Instead people are invited to visit their local parks on May 6th anywhere and anytime waving ‘Ole Glory’ as they walk while praying for this beloved nation, our leaders, law enforcement, and those serving in the military who are protecting our freedom.

Although there will be no official service, the HOLY BIBLE says where two or more gather, HE will hear our prayers. So invite a friend to join you as you walk, sending up prayers that GOD will ‘heal our land’ found in 11 Chronicles 7:14. We’d like to invite churches in each community to host a ‘pray-in-the-parking-lot’ at noon on May 6th. Why not pray and sing “GOD bless America” as you wave a flag or banner.

For those churches that can ring their bells what a wonderful sound echoing throughout our county as a reminder to pray!

Just as Paul Revere’s midnight ride with his urgent message, so we want to send out a ‘Prayer Alert’ – pray for America on Thurs. May 6th!

All gave some and some gave all for our freedom!

Libbie Bennett, Chair

Natl Day of Prayer County Bd.

Prov. 14:34