Letter to the Editor: Making it through the pandemic in prison

Dear Editor,

Well, it’s me again … Jayme Elizabeth Horne, Inmate #96533 at the Ohio Reformatory for Women. Last time I wrote the column, an update, it was almost my birthday. Now, here we are again as my 33rd birthday is a couple days away [Editor’s Note: This letter was written on Feb. 3, 2021]. Hard to believe, to be honest. A lot has changed in the past year, including starting to see a few gray hairs. Yikes! I wanted to reach out to update again because I feel it’s important to keep sharing my story and show the continued growth since I selfishly broke the trust of my community over four years ago.

I am extremely remorseful of my actions and accept full responsibility. I am sorry to those I have hurt and stole their sense of security. For this, I will always carry the weight of guilt from what I did. As mentioned in my last update and happily continued to this update, I have since changed my ways, utilized my resources, and I am proud to say that I stand tall as a woman with integrity and discipline with a mission to help others overcome or even avoid some of the same struggles I have endured and ultimately landed me with a seven-year sentence.

I cannot put into words the affect this pandemic has had on the prison system here. Like the rest of the world has experienced, everything literally came to a complete halt. No visits with family, no working, no groups, no school, no working on our newspaper, Chime In, no in-person commissary, no eating in chow hall, etc. For ladies like myself, who are used to being busy from before sunrise to well after sunset working two jobs, community service, groups, etc. ,it has been so miserable and time has felt like it was frozen. 10 months has felt like 20. Things are slowly starting back up and showing a light at the end of the tunnel to normalcy.

In order to make the most of the days and not go completely insane from boredom, I continued my college education via paper packets since we can’t go to class and I decided to become a “runner” for the dorm, which involved helping to sanitize surfaces, run errands, and even prepare, organize and decorate the day room for the holidays. I’ve been pretty lucky. I was also able to completely my case plan for risk reduction that ORW had in place for me. Everything is ready for me to feel freedom again and make a difference. Now, I am waiting for the approval for my jobs to start again. Of course, I miss all of the busy work on the OPI Modular Crew, but I am also eager to hopefully finding someone I can train for the Shoe Shine Shop I created, so I can leave my legacy there.

I’m excited to report that I am now in my last semester of Sinclair Community College. At the completion of these last four classes, I will have earned my community and social science specialist associate’s degree. I am interested and hopeful in becoming a peer support specialist. Our Recovery Services Department recently screened me to participate in judicial state certified training for this kind of position. I have also officially paid my restitution and fines off! Having the privilege to work for the Mod Crew has given me the means to pay these fees, along with my reinstatement fees to the BMV.

I know its only February, but I am already looking forward to the next New Year to come. While I wait, I will continue to strive to be a better person. I have a strong relationship with my daughter and now, more than ever, she needs me. I need and crave that chance to be her mother. Even though times have been rough, I pushed through, went above and beyond, and I am continuing to build my relationship and faith with God.

I believe all things happen for a reason. I don’t think this journey ends when I leave these gates. In fact, I believe my purpose on Earth will be just beginning. And for that, I am beyond grateful for the lessons I have learned, and so eager to help people in any way I can.

I wish everyone good health and lots of happiness.

Jayme E. Horne

Inmate #96533

Ohio Reformatory for Women

Marysville, Ohio