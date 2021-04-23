Dear editor:

On Tuesday, May 4, voters in the Bethel-Tate Local School District will be asked to support a five-year emergency levy. The 7.5-mill emergency levy, if approved, would replace the current emergency levy and the expired bond issue, and collect $1.5 million annually.

This represents 8% of the district’s operating budget. Funds generated by the levy would protect and maintain current programs and services for students, such as staffing, classroom sizes, gifted programs, technology and transportation.

Without these funds, district leaders would need to make cuts that negatively impact students, staff and the community.

Please remember that strong schools build strong communities.

Rick Lewis

Chief Executive Officer

Ohio School Boards Association

8050 North High St., Suite 100

Columbus, OH 43235