HER grand opening in NR

Submitted by HER Realtors.

HER Realtors announces the expansion of its operations to include their newest office in New Richmond, OH. This office is located at 128 – A Front St., New Richmond, OH 45157.

The new HER community office is led by Tricia Hudson, current Regional Vice President of the Mount Orab, West Chester, and Augusta, KY offices, and Liz Earick-Dykes, team lead at our Augusta, KY location that opened up in 2019. Both of these ladies have a combined 30 years of experience in moving real estate.

Tricia Hudson has been a life-long resident of New Richmond. She began her real estate career in Relocation administration with another real estate company. After handling the enterprise Relocation accounts, she was inspired to get her license and start diving into negotiations and contracts. She left that company to join HER, REALTORS® who was named at that time, Real Living, LLC. Hudson managers the Mt. Orab, West Chester, and Eastgate office. She plans to receive her Kentucky license as well. Hudson is extremely involved in her local board and REALTOR® associations. Her passion involves the committee chair for fundraising and is extremely involved in her church board and security awareness. Hudson remains a current resident of New Richmond and even though her son Zade, was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals, he still visits home often. She is excited to extend the HER, REALTORS® business she has helped build for years to her hometown.

Liz Earick Dykes is a Clermont County Native, full-time OH & KY REALTOR®, and a small business proprietor. Earick-Dykes has been practicing real estate since 2013. She first became interested in real estate at age 20, when she started buying and rehabbing property. She plans to grow her business by adding more agents and new locations within the surrounding counties. She is thrilled to serve both sides of the River with Offices in Augusta Ky & New Richmond Ohio.

Earick-Dykes states, “I want to continue to serve & share this community with others, as well as build the office with other agents and give them the opportunity to utilize the tools HER offers.”

Dan Young, Regional Vice President and Northern Kentucky Broker of Record for HER, REALTORS® says, “With the tools, technology, and support services HER offers, both Hudson and Earick-Dykes are well-positioned to assist consumers with their housing needs throughout the surrounding communities.”

The grand opening is scheduled for April 24th at 2 pm at the office and all are invited to attend and social distancing guidelines will be observed. While you visit check out the Steamboat Majestic right in front of the office on the river.

About HER, REALTORS®

Founded in 1956, HER, REALTORS® is the country’s largest agent-owned real estate firm and is consistently recognized as one of the most innovative, technologically advanced, and award-winning firms in the country. With 1,250 agents and 92 offices throughout Ohio and Northern Kentucky, HER, REALTORS® offers a full range of services to its clients including residential and commercial real estate sales, property management and rental services, mortgage, title services, insurance, home warranties, and other home-related, lifestyle services. To learn more, visit www.HERRealtors.com.