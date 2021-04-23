George Rooks: Talking about my days of youth

Howdy folks—I sure had a surprise on Wednesday, the Senior Services called me to go to the Owensville library and meet a young feller from Felicity High School. He is in the FFA and he asked me how it was in my youth. I think I surprised him with some of the answers. One of the questions was, as a kid what was your first job and what did you get paid? My first job was driving a team of horses pulling a hay wagon with a hay ladder behind and I made a big salary of $.75 an hour. That was in the early 1940’s. The next question was, what did you do for fun as a teen? We made our own play time and worked.

The next question, was what responsibilities did you have as a child or teenager? I worked in the garden and helped milk the cows. The next question was, do you remember ration books or green stamps? I sure do. Another question was, did you ever go to a restaurant like today? The first restaurant I ever went to was the Frisch’s Mainliner. Our Sunday school teacher took some of us boys to the Reds ball game and that was the first time I ever ate a big boy. I ate four of them. The next question was, did you ever have a pet and the answer was yes a dog and in the later years a coonhound and a bird dog. The next question was, did your folks ever have any animals? Yes, they did, cows, horses, pigs and chickens. At five years old, I was helping milk the cows and we had two gardens. One garden was early and one was later in the fall. This is part of the questions the young feller asked. I sure enjoyed this and the Senior Citizen bus picked me up and after about two hours another bus brought me back home. I enjoyed sharing with this young feller. This is something I like to do. When I talk to the seniors at the lodge, I shared some of the stories which some of them are familiar with.

I talked to Cedar Lake and the young lady said the fishermen are catching lots of fish. The biggest one this week was a 52-pound blue catfish and lots of other catfish. They are closed on Wednesday to mow around the lakes and trim up the area and they are open from 7 AM to 8 PM the other days. I talked to Sherry’s Lake and they are open every day and folks are catching lots of catfish. So far, no real big ones but they are there. I talked to the Boars Head Bait Shop in Afton and Mike said the fishermen are catching plenty of crappie. One feller, in four days, he has caught his limit of crappie. That’s 120 crappie and as I talk to Mike, he said the feller is back out on the lake now. Mike said they are catching bluegills, sauger, crappie, bass, catfish and some musky. The fishing in East Fork is good. It is time for the fish to start spawning and with the amount of fish folks are taking out we need a good spawn. The lake is slowly coming up to summer pool. If you want to catch some trout go to Stonelick Lake.

The Clermont Sun had a section in the paper about farm families and there was a program on TV. The commentator was asking the people what they were doing for a living. One feller said I feed the world. The feller that was asking the question said, I have never heard that remark before. The feller said I am a farmer. Where do you think you get the produce in the stores like corn, tomatoes, apples, cabbage, honey, and a lot of the other items? The farmer’s work is never done. Also, the housewife after a meal she has to clean up and take care of the kids so you see the work on the farm is never done. There was a picture of a man riding on a cultivator pulled by horses and boy that brought back memories to me. I was seven years old and I would ride on a cultivator pulled by horses cultivating corn or mowing hay or raking with a dump rake. Yes, it brought back many memories.

Start your week by praying and praising the good Lord.

God bless all …

More later …