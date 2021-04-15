Submitted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred on U.S. Route 50 near mile post 6 in Stonelick Township, Clermont County on April 9, 2021 at approximately 11:10 a.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed Phillip W. Grubb, age 54 of Hamilton was operating his gray 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan eastbound on U.S. Route 50. Cheryl A. Grubb, age 57 of Hamilton was a passenger in his vehicle. Daniel W. Vice, age 64 of Williamsburg operated a green 2018 Peterbilt dump truck westbound on U.S. Route 50 when he traveled left of center and struck the left rear of Mr. Grubb’s vehicle. The dump truck continued off the left side of the road and overturned.

Daniel W. Vice was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner.

Phillip W. Grubb and Cheryl A. Grubb suffered minor injuries and were not transported from the scene.

All involved parties were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Batavia Post.