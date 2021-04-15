Howdy folks—I went down to the Feed Mill this morning to get some more birdseed. I asked the young lady if they have any baby chicks and she said they would be in the next day, but they have baby ducks. She picked up one and handed it to me.

It was so pretty and kept looking at me like you are not my dad. It brought back so many memories. When I was working for East Fork where we lived, there was a nice lake and a feller close by was selling little ducks so we bought a dozen and it was a joy to watch them swimming on the lake. When I would put feed out for them they really gobbled it up and when they got big we gave them to a friend of ours that had a pond. It is amazing how wildlife will take care of their young. On television this morning, I saw a black bear crossing the highway with a long line of cars stopped. I think there were four cubs and she was having trouble keeping them on the other side. When she got some crossed there was one that would go back. The folks were enjoying this. In the early summer I have seen wild geese crossing State Route 125 in Amelia. There was a line of cars lined up and the goose was taking her time. The young were in a good line except the last baby. It would wander all about then the goose would turn around and squawk at it.

Here it is Easter. It doesn’t seem like it should be that time, but it is here. Now when you read this it will be a couple weeks after Easter, but I will be at my daughters with my two granddaughters and four great granddaughters. After we eat the meal, Bobby and the two granddaughters’ husbands will help put the eggs out for the little ones to pick up. It will be a fun day.

I talked to Sherry’s lake and the feller said Sherry had put in bigger catfish like 50 pound blue cats, 50 pound shovel heads and of course channel catfish. There were several folks fishing with the warmer weather. The feller that was there said Gary, Sherry’s husband, is doing pretty good. I talked to Cedar Lake and the young lady said they were catching trout and catfish. I asked if she was doing any fishing and she said not here, just working. She had just got back from Florida where she had caught one little shark. I asked her if she got bit and she said no.

I was talking to some folks about gardening and a young lady that works for a farmer that plants a lot of onions, about 14,000, said that they sell a lot of green onions. The fresh green onions are very good when they are pulled and eaten right away. They are also good for you.

A friend of mine had a baby sheep jump in the pen with his chickens that were over a month old. He said it didn’t seem to scare the chickens. They seemed to be playing. After a little while, the lamb jumped out of the chicken pen back to its mother.

I hope all you folks had a good Easter. My daughter picked me up and took me to church then I went down to her house and had dinner. There were about 55 people there to enjoy each other and a wonderful meal. Then the little great-granddaughters and other kids played outside on a slide and trampoline. The older ones went fishing in the pond. Brooklyn, the older great-granddaughter is getting to be a good fisher lady. Bobpa keeps minnows on hand so they can go fishing when they are there. Now it seems Brooklyn the great-granddaughter is giving Bobpa a run for his money on fishing. That is good. I asked her, do you like to fish and she smiled and said I sure do.

Start your week by praying and praising the good Lord.

God bless all …

More later …