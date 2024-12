CORRECTION: In this week’s edition of the paper, we made a mistake in a headline, suggesting that Bethel-Tate School District’s proposed school levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 property an additional $518.55 per year.

That is incorrect. The estimated cost to the owner of a $100,000 property would be an additional $18.55 per year, or $1.55 per month. Again, that’s $18.55 per year.

We apologize for and regret the mistake.