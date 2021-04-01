Bethel-Tate School District to host April 6 town hall to talk about proposed school levy

Please take note of our correction on the print version of this story here.

By Megan Alley

Sun Reporter

The Bethel-Tate School District is hosting a town hall to talk about the district’s upcoming emergency levy, which will go before voters this May.

The town hall will be held April 6 at 6 p.m. at Bethel-Tate High School. It will also be live-streamed.

Participants are invited to attend in-person or virtually.

If attending the meeting in-person, participants are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

The link to join the meeting virtually is posted to the school district’s website at www.betheltate.org. If you are attending virtually, you may submit questions in advance by emailing them to btlsdlevymay4@gmail.com.

The proposed levy will be on the May 4 ballot.

At a special meeting on Feb. 1, Bethel-Tate Local School District’s Board of Education voted to put the renewal tax levy and increase to a public vote.

The renewal levy would be for five years and $1,510,00 million (7.5 mills) – about 8 percent of the district’s operating budget.

If approved, collections would begin in 2022.

The school district’s current five-year 6.6 mills emergency levy, which voters approved in 2016, is set to expire at the end of this year.

Recently, District Treasurer Karen Royer said the renewal and increase – estimated to provide the school district an additional $410,000 per year – is needed to keep the school district operating at “status quo; general operating dollars.”

According to school district officials, Bethel-Tate must pass this levy to:

– Maintain current staffing levels.

– Keep average classroom sizes.

– Keep gifted programs for grades K-8.

– Keep programs such as art, music and gym for K-5.

– provide full transportation services for all grades.

– Keep buildings open for after school programs, events and sports.

– Keep down pay-to-play cost.

– Maintain technology and facility needs.

– Retain a Resource/Police Officer.

In her recent interview, Royer also shared that the school district’s remaining bond issues have completely dropped off within the last two years. The bond issues were part of the school district’s 2012 financing plan to pay for the Bethel-Tate High School, built in 1999, including upgrades to the athletic facility.

In 2020, an amount of 0.5 mills dropped off, and in 2021, an amount of 1.0 mills dropped off. Now, there’s no more collection on the bond issue.

Royer also explained that part of the reason for the early terminus – it ended a year earlier than expected – was her ability to refinance the bond issue in 2016 and save the school district $250,000 in interest costs.

Now that those bond issues have dropped off, homeowners have had to pay a bit less to the school district, a notable fact as voters consider their support for the new levy.

If approved, the estimated cost to the owner of a $100,000 property would be an additional $18.55 per year, or $1.55 per month.