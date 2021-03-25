Vaccine basics; separating fact from fiction with Julianne Nesbit

By Brett Milam

Editor

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine was approved for an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 11, 2020. The vaccine was approved for those 16 of age and older.

Among those who completed the two-dose vaccination regimen, none of the 36,523 participants studied had COVID-19 through seven days after the second dose.

Among those participants, 18,198 received the vaccine and 18,325 received the saline placebo.

The vaccine was 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.

About eight in the vaccine group and 162 in the placebo group contracted COVID-19, only one in the vaccine group was a severe case, with three in the placebo group severe.

To read the full 53-page briefing document on the FDA data on the Pfizer vaccine, visit here.

The Moderna vaccine was approved for an EUA by the FDA on Dec. 18, 2020.

The safety and effectiveness of the vaccine was gleaned from clinical trials conducted with tens of thousands of study participants and manufacturing information submitted by the maker of the vaccine, ModernaTX, Inc.

“The data also show that that the known and potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks of the vaccine’s use in millions of people 18 years of age and older, including healthy individuals,” the FDA said.

Moderna is 94.1 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 disease. Even among the 11 trial participants who still contracted COVID-19 in the vaccine group (and 185 in the placebo group), zero in the vaccine group and 30 in the placebo group were classified as severe.

In other words, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t 100 percent effective against COVID-19, but it is 100 percent effective against severe COVID-19.

Both Pfizer and Moderna require two doses; there is a 21-day wait time between doses for Pfizer and 28-days for Moderna.

To read the full 54-page briefing document on the FDA data on the Moderna vaccine, visit here.

On Feb. 27, the FDA issued the EUA for the Janssen vaccine manufactured by Janssen Biotech, Inc., a pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson for individuals 18 and older.

The Janssen vaccine only requires one dose.

In an analysis of 39,321 participants, 19,630 received the vaccine and 16,691 received the placebo. Overall, the vaccine was 67 percent effective in preventing moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 14 days after vaccination and 66 percent effective in preventing moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 28 days after vaccination.

“Additionally, the vaccine was approximately 77 percent effective in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 14 days after vaccination and 85 percent effective in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 28 days after vaccination,” the FDA said.

Those numbers apply on a global scale. In the United States, the overall efficacy is 72 percent.

To think about it another way, in the Johnson & Johnson trial, the placebo group had 16 hospitalizations and seven deaths from COVID-19, whereas the vaccine group had none, which means the vaccine provided 100 percent efficacy against hospitalizations and deaths.

To read the full 62-page briefing document on the FDA data on the Janssen vaccine, visit here.

Among all vaccines, most common reported side effects are soreness at the injection site, headache, fatigue, muscle aches and nausea. Most of the side effects were mild to moderate and lasted one to two days, the FDA said.

A fourth vaccine, Oxford-AstraZeneca, which was approved in the European Union in January and then paused by a number of countries, is still waiting for FDA approval in the form of an EUA.

Something unique to the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, known as mRNA vaccines, is that they are different from previous conventional vaccines for mumps, measles and smallpox in that they don’t contain antigens. Instead, they train the body’s own cells to fight the virus, should you come into contact with it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus that causes COVID-19 has proteins known as spike proteins. When they enter our cells, it infects us with COVID-19. The mRNA vaccines contain instructions to make the spike protein, so after getting the vaccine, the immune system recognizes that the protein shouldn’t be in our bodies and builds up antibodies to fight.

In other words, it is much safer for your immune system to learn how to protect you from COVID-19 through vaccination than by catching the virus.

There is no live COVID-19 virus in the vaccines.

The Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines are known as viral vector vaccines, similar to the Ebola vaccine. Such vaccines use a harmless virus — in this case, adenovirus, which is the virus that causes the common cold — as a delivery system to then teach the body how to make a protein to trigger the aforementioned immune response.

“Viral vectors cannot cause infection with COVID-19 or with the virus used as the vaccine vector,” the CDC said. “The genetic material delivered by the viral vector does not integrate into a person’s DNA.”

Nesbit answers questions about the vaccines

The Sun asked Julianne Nesbit, Clermont County Public Health Commissioner, a series of questions to dispel some of the common myths and/or misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Why not let our bodies “naturally” provide and build up immunity against COVID-19?

This is a new virus, and we still don’t know what level of immunity our body builds up after an infection. Also, as we’ve seen, this virus is very serious and can cause serious injury or death in some people. Vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic. The immunity response to vaccinations is predictable and safer than developing the disease.

Do the vaccines have anything to do with concerns over antibiotic resistance?

No. Antibiotics fight bacterial infections, not viral infections. None of the vaccines used for COVID-19 contain any antibiotics.

Why get the vaccine if there’s going to be variations of COVID and there will be another vaccine we’ll have to take down the road (you hear this with the flu vaccine, too)?

The clinical trials for each of the vaccines currently on the market have shown that they are nearly 100 percent effective in protecting against serious hospitalization and death. It is still too early to know how long the protecting will last, and whether or not a booster will be needed. The virus needs a host (people) to spread. If everyone is protected with a vaccine, then the virus can’t spread. Additionally, we do not know how well the vaccines will protect against all of the different types of variants but some protection will likely be there for some of the variants. It is similar to flu where there are different strains circulating and the vaccine protects better against some than others.

I’m scared to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; the efficacy percentage is lower than Pfizer and Moderna. Am I right to be scared?

The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine has shown to be nearly 100 percent effective in protecting against hospitalizations and death, which is the ultimate goal of any vaccine. An efficacy rate of 70 percent for a vaccine is very high.

There’s also a common misconception that a 70 percent efficacy rate means that the vaccine will only protect 70 out of 100 people. What it means is that if you take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine it reduces your chances of getting sick by 72 percent.

What if I’m allergic to the vaccine; is that possible?

Yes, it is possible. There may be some people who have an allergic reaction to the vaccine. But typically this occurs in people who have had reactions to other vaccines in the past or who have a known allergy to one of the ingredients in the vaccine, so they would be aware to look out for an allergic reaction.

For further information about the vaccines, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines.