Letter to the Editor: State Rep. Adam Bird on Substitute House Bill 67

Dear Mr. Milam,

Substitute House Bill 67 is a respectable piece of legislation for Ohio’s school students and needs to be signed by Governor DeWine immediately.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused schools to take drastic measures to ensure our students are able to learn as much as they would in a normal school year. But unfortunately, nothing about this past year has been normal and Ohio’s students and families are emotionally fragile like never before. Now more than ever, Ohio’s schools and students need relief. Sub. HB 67 offers just that.

This bill also provides relief to teachers and school staff who care deeply for their students. It needs to become law sooner rather than later so school districts across Brown and Clermont Counties can get one step closer to returning to full-time attendance in the fall with as few scars from the pandemic as possible.

Under Sub. HB 67, Ohio will comply with federal laws and the very recent directive from the US Department of Education. Some of the provisions under our bill include the following:

· Allows students in grades 11 and 12 to use end of course grades instead of mandated tests for the graduation point system and grade equivalency system

· Provides flexibility for graduation requirements; extends end of year testing windows to up to two weeks

· Allows home educated schools to forgo end of year assessments

· Adds the OhioMeansJobs readiness Seal as a graduation pathway for the 2020-2021 school year

A full list of provisions of this imperative legislation can be found on my website at https://ohiohouse.gov/members/adam-c-bird.

Just today, the Ohio House and Ohio Senate agreed on the final version of the legislation, including the addition of an emergency clause that would make the bill effective immediately upon the Governor’s signature. It now heads to the desk of Governor DeWine’s for that signature. To ensure schools have the opportunity to reap the many benefits of this legislation sooner rather than later, I urge Governor DeWine to take swift measures in signing Sub. HB 67.

Sincerely,

State Representative Adam Bird

The Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio’s 66th House District

614-644-6034

Rep66@ohiohouse.gov