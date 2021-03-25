Letter to the Editor: Local American Family Insurance agency owner Adam Kirker earns top honor for customer service

Adam Kirker, an American Family Insurance agency owner in Cincinnati, Ohio has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.

“At American Family, we believe our customers deserve an exceptional experience, day in and day out, and our agency owners are on the front lines, honoring that commitment,” said Ann Hamilton, American Family Insurance customer experience vice president. “Even in 2020, facing a global pandemic and all the challenges that came with it, this select group of agency owners who achieved the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification have, according to their customers, provided the outstanding service that makes them stand out among other insurance providers.”

The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family Insurance agency owner.

Kirker has been an agency owner for American Family since March 2008. His agency office is located at 688 Old State Route 74 Cincinnati, Ohio 45245.

About American Family Insurance Madison, Wis. – based American Family Insurance is the nation’s 13th-largest property/casualty insurance group and ranks No. 254 on the Fortune 500 list. The company sells American Family-brand products, including auto, homeowners, life, business and farm/ranch insurance, primarily through its exclusive agency owners in 19 states.