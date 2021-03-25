Letter to the Editor: An experience with cybercrime

I was a victim of cybercrime on March 17th. I was swindled by a person claiming to be an Amazon support person. Long, sad story short: this person gained access to my bank account and attempted to steal all of my money. As this scene unfolded, I became aware that I was in deep trouble. I drove to the Union Township Police Department, and Officer Rick Williams was in the parking lot. He helped me take immediate action, and he offered sound advice. This story has a happy ending, thanks to Officer William’s help and the excellent customer service provided by Fifth Third Bank. I am so grateful to live in this community!

Martha Colaner

Union Township