Fischer sisters leading Lady Lions bowlers

A year that was unlike any other was a special one for three New Richmond High School bowlers.

Sisters Emily, Lindsey and Andrea Fischer all helped the Lady Lions roll to a second consecutive league championship this past season.

Emily, a senior, earned the American Division bowler of the year honor. Lindsey was a first-team all-conference honoree, while Andrea picked up a second-team spot.

Bowling is a family activity for the Fischer’s. The trio got their start in the sport thanks to their father,

“Our dad is really into bowling,” Lindsey Fischer said. “He goes every Tuesday, he’s been going for 10 or 15 years. He would just bring us and we’d go bowling with him. It was just a fun thing the six of us could do as a family. Then Emily joined the bowling team, and Andrea and I were like, ‘OK, we’re going to join the bowling team.’”

Emily has been bowling for New Richmond since she was a freshman. That wasn’t the plan.

“Originally, I wasn’t going to [bowl],” Emily Fischer said. “My friend was like, ‘We need more girls on the team,’” Emily Fischer said. “I was like, ‘OK, I guess I’ll come if you need more girls on the team. I think me joining also helped [my sisters] want to join.”

New Richmond bowling has won 29 matches the last two seasons. That’s a dramatic improvement from Emily Fischer’s first two seasons.

“She came in at a time that we were just trying to find bowlers to bowl,” New Richmond head coach Joe Boshears said. “She went through back-to-back years where we didn’t win a match.”

That experience changed dramatically starting with Emily’s junior year.

“It was weird, coming in my junior year and winning every single time,” Emily Fischer said. “I’m like, ‘What is this sorcery? Where did this come from?’ We were just so used to losing, it was weird coming back and having a team you could rely on. Building it up, I could rely on my teammates more.”

Lindsey and Andrea began bowling in the New Richmond program last season. Lindsey made varsity as a freshman and her demeanor left a mark on her coach.

“Her focus right away as a freshman was, ‘I want to be on varsity as a freshman.’ and she did that,” Boshears said. Andrea was just the opposite, she wanted to have fun. I think by the end of last year where she saw her older sister and her twin sister both on varsity, I think her whole view shifted.”

Andrea Fischer agreed with that assessment.

“I always got mad that they were varsity and I was JV,” Andrea Fischer said. “They got to go to sectionals and districts, and I got to go with them. After we went to districts and lost, I knew I needed to step up my game and get better so I could be on the same level as them.”

Lindsey Fischer said her first varsity campaign left her nervous at times, but having her older sister on the team with her helped her adjust.

”I was really nervous for the first few matches,” Lindsey Fischer said. “I think I was nervous throughout the season. It definitely helped having Emily. She’d been on varsity all four years. It helped having people with me, and Joe was very good about helping us and making sure we weren’t nervous.”

This past winter, New Richmond finished the year 14-4 overall and 9-1 in the SBAAC American Division. All three Fischer sisters were on the varsity team for the full year for the first time.

“I’ve never really been on a team with them,” Emily Fischer said. “Having that dynamic probably helped, in a sense.”

Of the trio, Andrea bowled in 32 games and averaged a 153.8. Lindsey was a bit higher at 161.4 over 30 games.

Emily led the entire SBAAC with an average of 195.4 pins per game, nearly 10 pins higher than the second-place bowler.

This season brought new challenges to the forefront. New Richmond battled quarantine all season long, and that allowed other players to step up and help sustain the team’s success.

“We fought quarantine bad,” Boshears said. “In the months of November and December, it was just like every other day one of our varsity bowlers was quarantined…it was great to overcome that.”

Emily Fischer missed a match due to quarantine. Having half the varsity team in one roof in a normal year was no big deal, but in a season in which anyone could be out for a week or two with little warning, having players with the ability to step up and fill in was crucial.

When the Fischer trio was competing against other schools, their individual personalities and work ethic more clearly shined through.

“There are no kids in our conference that work as hard as those three,” Boshears said. “That goes a lot to their mom and dad. On days we don’t have matches, they’re spending extra days at the alley working on things.”

That desire to be successful carries over to the matches, where each sister has a role in keeping each other and the team positive and focused.

“I’m very competitive, and I think I help bring the team up when we’re feeling down,” Emily Fischer said. “If we’re down a few pins, I feel like I can help encourage everybody and get us out of that.”

Her coach agreed with that, noting Emily was able to lead the team without being overly vocal.

“Emily is the most laid back girl there is,” Boshears said. S”he’s so laid back, so calm, but every girl looked up to her. She was the leader of the team. The quiet leader, the girls really liked that.”

Andrea and Lindsey Fischer have similar personalities, according to Boshears.

“The twins are just fun,” Boshears said. “I never see them mad. I never see them upset, unless they’re upset with the way they bowled. They’re a fun group, every girl on the team really enjoyed being around them.”

Lindsey Fischer noted that while she doesn’t get upset at her teammates, she has definitely gotten upset with herself.

“I get angry at myself really easily, if I mess up something,” Lindsey Fischer said. “I cheer everybody else up, but I’m not really good at cheering up myself.”

Andrea Fischer, meanwhile, said she is able to move on from mistakes quickly while also helping keep Emily positive.

“I’m good about shaking it off,” Andrea Fischer said. “I try to boost Emily and then she’ll boost the team.”

Looking ahead, Emily plans to attend Morehead State University, where she hopes to be a member of the Eagles’ bowling team. Lindsey and Andrea are slated to return to the Lady Lions next season, where they hope to build on the success of the last two years.

“I want to do more tournaments on the weekends,” Lindsey Fischer said. “I want to improve as a team. We’re not going to have Emily or CeCe (Gilpin) so it’s going to be very different.”

Editor’s note: The print version of this story says the New Richmond girls bowling team has won 19 matches the last two seasons. That is a typo. The Lady Lions have won 29 matches. The Sun apologizes for and regrets the error.