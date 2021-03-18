The passing of a legend

By Gary Knepp

Honorary County Historian

Please indulge me for a personal observation about a fellow Clermonter who recently slipped away into history.

William “Bill” Knepp, Clermont County’s Town Crier, passed away at age 90. In an era that has downgraded individuality, Bill fully embraced his. He was known as a “force of nature”, a “genuine character”, and “one of a kind.” He lived his entire life according to the lyrics of his favorite Frank Sinatra song: “I did it my way.”

Bill Knepp was many things. He was a family man who dearly loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was a surrogate father to many in the area. He was a man of great faith, a decorated Korean War combat veteran who was a member of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, a performer- a master of the one liner and vaudevillian style slapstick comedy. Bill was a brilliant marketer who, despite lacking a high school diploma, lectured at Harvard Business School. Bill was an original “foodie” who cooked everything from lip-smacking spare ribs, to egg foo yung to delicately flavored French sauces. He was a philanthropist who often gave until it hurt.

Bill Knepp was an unapologetic, full throated American patriot. He believed that freedom, as embodied in the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights, to be gifts from God. People all over the region remember him proclaiming American exceptionalism from his patriotically decorated car. He was never without small American flags to give to children or pocket-sized constitutions to adults.

Like Ronald Reagan, he believed that freedom was only one generation away from extinction. He was worried about our faltering patriotism, our ignorance of our history and institutions, and our fading memories of those who sacrificed for our freedom. He dreamed of finding a way to remind us of our priceless heritage.

He found the answer at a piece of unused wasteland at the Miami Meadows Park in Miami Township; a place he called Spirit of ’ 76 Park. To many this became known as “Bill’s Park.”

The centerpiece of the park is the Korean War Memorial- a stainless steel and black granite representation of Pork Chop Hill. A photograph of a bunker he helped to build, lasered into the granite slab, forms the monument’s capstone. Surrounding the memorial are gravestones of the nineteen men from Clermont County who were killed in the war.

Following the contour of Liberty Lake are two trails memorializing our unique history. The first is the Trail of the Colonies. It presents flowering crabapple trees and boulders marking each of the thirteen colonies. The second trail features the words of our founding documents inscribed on black granite benches- all of which were paid for by Milford school students.

The final phase of the park, The Legacy Arboretum and Gardens, is under development and is accepting donations.

This park became the passion of Bill’s final years. It is his enduring legacy to a community and country he truly loved.

We are all richer for his passing through here on his way to eternity.